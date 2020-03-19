Is Lovebox 2020 cancelled? Update confirms suspicions!

Many events are facing uncertainty, but is Lovebox 2020 cancelled?

Festival season has been thrust into doubt for 2020, with many events facing the prospect of cancellation or postponement.

People across the UK are looking for updates across a variety of sources, with updates coming all the time. In a government statement earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated: "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

Social distancing is being encouraged by Mr Johnson as much as possible which will help prevent further spread during these testing times. That has led to questions about our social lives.

While people are being urged to stay away from public gatherings, but places where they may take place are not forced to close, the likes of Cineworld and Odeon recently confirmed temporary closures following government guidance.

In the music world, tours are being postponed for the safety of fans, but with festival season around the corner, those planning to attend Lovebox 2020 are curious whether the event is still going ahead...

Solange performs onstage during day 1 of Lovebox 2019 at Gunnersbury Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England.

Is Lovebox 2020 cancelled?

Yes, Lovebox 2020 is cancelled and will no longer go ahead on the confirmed dates of Friday, June 12th 2020 until Sunday, June 14th 2020.

In a statement on their website, they recently addressed: "Dear lovers, it is with a heavy heart that we must announce that Lovebox 2020 will no longer be taking place this year. We've been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it has become clear that it's just not possible for this year's festival to go ahead. The entire Lovebox family was so excited to share with you the best line-up in our history and to extend the Lovebox vibe across 3 days this year and we send out apologies to everyone who was looking forward to it as much as we were."

Lovebox 2020 cancelled

The statement continued: "We will be back stronger than ever on 11th - 13th June 2021 and we hope to see you all then for our 3 day celebration of summer. We are working closely with our ticketing partners at the moment and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund, or, if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year. Look out for an email from your ticketing agent very soon and please only contact them if you have not been contacted after 5 days as they are very busy at this time."

In conclusion, they added: "For now, please do look after yourselves, your family and one another, and we look forward to much brighter times ahead."

SEE ALSO: Eurovision 2020 officially cancelled

Lovers, please find below a statement regarding this year's Lovebox Festival pic.twitter.com/EzGE36AsIs — Lovebox 2020 (@LoveboxFestival) March 27, 2020

In other news, Parasite UK DVD release date confirmed.