Is Holland and Barrett still open? UK shoppers need to know!

Boris Johnson has got stricter with the UK, but are Holland and Barrett closed due to coronavirus?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson brought the country into lockdown during a national address on Monday night - stating it will last for at least three weeks.

People are only allowed to go outside once for exercise every day, alongside no more than one other person, to limit the spread the virus wherever possible.

Mr Johnson also said he will force non-essential shops to close - and people are only allowed out to shop for basics or get medication.

Everyone's 'normal' life in the UK has changed to nothing like we've seen before which means it's an uncertain time for people up and down the country.

Some people may wonder which shops are deemed essential, and perhaps Holland and Barrett's role is not quite clear.

Are Holland and Barrett open or closed during the coronavirus crisis? We've got all the information you need...

Is Holland and Barrett still open?

Yes.

According to the Sun, Holland and Barrett are among the shops who will be remaining open.

Their latest update on Twitter was about Mother's Day, with no reference to closures after Mr Johnson's comments.

Their website has guidance on how to stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak - but they are still staying open.

Which shops are still open despite coronavirus?

In the aftermath of Mr Johnson's speech on Monday, the BBC reported a list of the shops the Prime Minister has allowed to stay open.

Restaurants and cafes can offer deliveries and takeaways, and of course supermarkets can stay open.

Holland and Barrett fall under 'health shops', which are also permitted to remain open.

Pet shops, hardware shops and bicycle shops are among the other establishments permitted to remain open for the time being.