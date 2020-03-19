Is All Points East festival 2020 cancelled? Latest update confirms suspicions

Many events are facing uncertainty, but is All Points East Festival 2020 cancelled?

Festival season 2020 has been thrown into doubt, with many events facing the prospect of being cancelled or postponed.

The public are on the hunt for information constantly at the moment. In an attempt to clarify the government's message, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has started giving more frequent press conferences.

In a recent statement, Johnson stated that we must only leave the house for work if absolutely necessary, shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible and for exercise once a day either alone or with a member of our household.

The British public is being urged to use social distancing as much as possible to help prevent further spread, which has inevitable consequences for our social life.

The likes of Cineworld and Odeon have confirmed temporary closures in line with those guidelines, while McDonald's have also done the same.

Musicians are postponing tours to protect the safety of their fans, but with festival season around the corner, those planning to attend All Points East 2020 are curious as to whether it will go ahead...

Is All Points East festival 2020 cancelled?

All Points East festival 2020 and will not go ahead on the previously confirmed date of Friday, 22 May 2020 to Sunday, 31 May 2020.

Other popular festivals such as Latitude Festival are also still set to go ahead, but with updates coming every day, it's increasingly likely that these events could still be postponed to protect customers from further spread.

The likes of Download and Lovebox have also recently announced cancellations.

In a recent statement, All Points East confirmed: "Following the daily escalating developments in the COVID 19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision that All Points East 2020 will be cancelled. The decision was made following a constant review of recent Government actions and statements, and after further consultation with key partners and agencies it is clear that we are unable to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of those working at and attending the event."

Continued: "Alongside the now enforced period of social isolation, the Government has stated that emergency services will not be able to support major events. Furthermore, the projected strain that is being placed on the NHS will push this institution and its staff to levels never seen before. It is therefore inconceivable for us to add any distraction to these organisations. We are fortunate to work alongside the emergency services at our events and want to take this opportunity to express our company’s heartfelt gratitude and admiration for all their professionalism and dedication in tackling this crisis."

We're sad to say that All Points East will not be taking place in 2020. Please read our statement in full below or at https://t.co/OaaLQQxmZs. Stay safe, and see you next year. pic.twitter.com/f6OpaUuHqX — allpointseastuk (@allpointseastuk) March 27, 2020

All Points East 2020 cancelled: Statement continued

The statement continued to inform festivalgoers, with the organisers expressing: "We have a responsibility to our staff, fans, event workers, suppliers and sponsors and for this reason, we felt compelled to seek answers to all our questions before making this final decision. However, safety always comes first and what is happening across the world clearly takes precedent and there was simply no alternative."

They add: "You will be contacted directly by the ticket agent you purchased from very soon with full information on the ticket refund process. If you have not been contacted about a refund by your ticket agent by 9th April please get in touch with them directly, bearing in mind they will be extremely busy at this time. Please continue to follow the advice given and keep yourselves and your loved ones safe, and we will be back with plans for 2021 shortly... The All Points East Team."

