Instagram: What is the baby photo challenge? Trend explained!

Why are people throwing out some major throwbacks on Instagram?

Nobody really knows how best to keep themselves entertained when the country is put into lockdown for a minimum of three weeks.

These are unprecedented times, but perhaps the obvious answer is to spend more time on social media, keeping ourselves entertained?

If that's you, there are plenty of viral challenges to keep yourself entertained across TikTok, Instagram and Twitter as lockdown sweeps the UK.

The baby photo challenge is one of the latest to take over on Instagram and we've got all the information you need on the new craze...

Baby photo challenge explained

Basically, people are posting baby pictures of themselves on Instagram.

We've all heard of throwback Thursday but people are now diving even deeper back into their past.

Perhaps being at home has got some people looking through their old photo albums and has provoked a bit of nostalgia.

Maybe it's the fact that people aren't doing a great deal at the minute which has put them off uploading current photos - and has them diving into the past on their stories!

How to get involved in the baby photo challenge

It's really easy to get involved!

People are nominating their friends for the challenge - but you don't have to wait.

You can take the initiative and start the wave among your group of friends.

All you need to do is post a baby photo of yourself on your story and tag in a few pals to get them to do the same.

You might need to be able to laugh at some of your early fashion choices or hairstyles - or perhaps take your parents to task over what they had you wearing!