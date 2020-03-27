Instagram: How to do the Disney movie challenge

What is the Disney movie challenge which is blowing up during lockdown life?

The current lockdown up and down the country means many people are searching for new ways to stay entertained while also following the guidance and remaining inside.

Many of us also spend too much time on our phones regardless so perhaps it's no surprise that people seem to be spending more time in front of those little screens during lockdown.

Memes and social media were always going to play a part in keeping the public entertained, with a host of viral crazes sweeping across Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

Some people may have seen the Disney movie challenge on their Instagram feeds, and we've got all the information on how to do it...

What is the Disney movie challenge?

On Instagram, people are seeing how big they are in terms of being a Disney superfan,

It's up to you to tick off how many you've watched - and how many you've still got to come.

There might be some on the list you've just never got around to watching - or maybe you've completed the set!

How to do the Disney movie challenge - explained

There's a list of Disney movies going around on Instagram.

All you've got to do is take the screenshot and put a tick or a mark next to the ones you've seen.

It really is that simple - so anyone can get involved during lockdown!

How many Disney movies have you seen?

This is your chance to show off what a Disney superfan you are!

Maybe you've been meaning to get around to get around to filling the gaps in your viewing history and you've got the perfect chance to do so now while you're in lockdown.

It might put a smile on your face - or of course you could go and watch some of the films you've already seen a million times before!