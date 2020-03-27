'I personally do not believe': Steven Davis makes claim regarding Rangers fans

Steven Davis of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers doesn't without the season going ahead without fans in the stadiums.

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has revealed that he is against the idea of the 2019-20 season resuming with behind-closed-doors fixtures.

Football all over the world has been suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and Scotland is no different.

Subscribe

Unlike England, for example, there is no scheduled return of Rangers fixtures, even though the April 30 date for the Premier League and English Football League looks optimistic.

The Gers are 13 points behind Celtic in the Premiership table and there is some debate over whether Neil Lennon's side should be crowned champions if the season is scrapped.

The Ibrox outfit also have a game in hand and have two more games against the Hoops this season, which potentially reduces the deficit to only four points.

It has been suggested that if the season does continue, it'll be without fans being present inside the stadium.

But the Rangers midfielder has told BBC Sport that the light Blues are nothing without their legion of supporters and does not believe it's a viable solution.

He said: "Hopefully this season can be played to a finish at the earliest but safest opportunity. Rangers wouldn't exist without its fans, therefore I personally do not believe games should be played behind closed doors."