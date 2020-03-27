How can I watch Wrestlemania 36 in the UK? - Start time, what channel and WWE Network

Wrestlemania 36 is set to go ahead but without fans and over two nights for the first time in its history.

Whilst most of the world has hit pause, WWE has not, with chairman and CEO Vince McMahon pushing ahead to ensure this year’s Wrestlemania 36 still goes ahead.

Although, it will be a completely unique Wrestlemania experience. Firstly, the show will be held over two nights for the first time ever. ‘The Show of Shows’ has been dubbed ‘too big for just one night’ and will be hosted by former NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

There will also be no fans in attendance. The original show was set to take place in Tampa, FL, but the current global health crisis saw those plans scuppered.

In fact, WWE has taped the Wrestlemania card this week from various locations.

How can I watch Wrestlemania 36 in the UK?

There are several massive matches already set up for this year’s event. Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre will face Brock Lesnar for the World Heavyweight Championship, Becky Lynch is defending her RAW Women’s Title against former NXT champion Shayna Baszler, and Edge returns to the ring to take on Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.

The likes of John Cena, ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, Goldberg, Charlotte Flair, and The Undertaker are also scheduled to appear

When does WWE's Wrestlemania 36 start?

The Showcase of the Immortals is scheduled to get underway from 11 pm on Saturday, April 4th and Sunday, April 5th.

Where can I watch Wrestlemania 36 in the UK?

You can watch Wrestlemania 36 in the UK in a number of ways. BT Sport will be showing the Grandaddy of them All on BT Sport Box Office. New and existing BT Sport customers can purchase Wrestlemania 36 online by visiting www.bt.com/sportboxoffice.

Wrestlemania 36 will also be shown live on the WWE Network. New customers receive a 30-day free trial which then costs £9.99-a-month. The WWE Network has recently made much of its back-catalogue free to view as a means to entice new customers. Every Wrestlemania ever, every Royal Rumble and every episode of WWE Chronicle are just some of the highlights made available.

Whether through BT Sport or the WWE Network, Wrestlemania 36 looks set to be a unique viewing opportunity for WWE fans across the globe.