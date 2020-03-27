How to watch the Joe Exotic and Louis Theroux episode - Tiger King fans want more!

Tiger King has gripped the world this week, you need to see when he met Louis Theroux.

If you haven't been living under a rock then somebody in your life will have chewed your ear off about Tiger King.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is a character study of the gun totin', mullet rockin', wildcat collectin' Joe Exotic.

This utterly bewildering mini-series actually manages to be weirder than the current situation outside our doors.

Personality after personality is rolled out, there are drug kingpins and cult leaders, there are wildcats and a murder-for-hire plot.

It is just bizarre and we can't get enough of it.

Louis Theroux attends the Build Series to discuss the documentary 'My Scientology Movie' at Build Studio on March 9, 2017 in New York City.

Joe Exotic met Louis Theroux?

As if it couldn't get any better, the absolute lunatic that is Joe Exotic actually met Louis Theroux.

That's right, the weirdest man on Netflix at the moment has met - ON CAMERA - our go to guy for interviewing weird people.

The nation's uncle, Louis Theroux, is just about the final word in getting to know crazy. We've seen him tackle everything from the most hated family in America to UFO enthusiasts. And Joe Exotic.

Where can I watch Joe Exotic met Louis Theroux?

If you want to see what happened when Joe Exotic met Louis Theroux just head to BBC iPlayer.

The mullet man met Louis during the show America's Most Dangerous Pets.

Sadly for our American cousins, you can't watch stuff on BBC iPlayer. Thoughts and prayers.

For those that aren't able to watch when Joe Exotic met Louis Theroux, be it because you were born the wrong side of the pond or you don't have a TV license, crack open Netflix and binge Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends.

What are people saying about Tiger King?

People love it.

It has been described as 'Redneck Game of Thrones'.

Finished #TigerKing and I think I went through every possible emotion on the human spectrum. It really is the redneck game of thrones pic.twitter.com/PlxCjNVF2r — Hunter Tyson (@huntertyson30) March 26, 2020

It is also being prescribed as essential viewing.

I don’t know where you are right now in your journey, but you probably need “Tiger King.” — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 26, 2020

So what are you waiting for? Binge Tiger King and don't even take a breath before you head straight into seeing Joe Exotic meet Louis Theroux.