Can you watch Rose: The Prequel online? Doctor Who fans join Russel T Davies for live watch-along

Former Doctor Who showrunner, Russell T Davies, has unveiled details about the mysterious Rose: The Prequel but what is it and can fans watch?

Doctor Who has been one of the most-loved and most-watched TV series of all time.

Spanning almost 60 years, the BBC sci-fi has captivated generations of viewers and, as such, has one of the most dedicated and passionate fanbases in the TV world.

As a result, when news started swirling that a prequel to the first 'NuWho' episode, Rose, had been written by former showrunner Russel T Davies, interest was understandably high.

But what exactly is Rose: The Prequel and can fans watch online?

What is Rose: The Prequel?

Rose: The Prequel is a short story from Russell T Davies the follows the Doctor in the moments immediately before he meets the character Rose Tyler in the first episode of NuWho.

Davies invited fans to check out the prequel story before a live watch-along of the episode, Rose, on March 26th.

How to watch Rose: The Prequel

You can't.

That's because Rose: The Prequel is a short story from Russell T Davies released on the Doctor Who blog site that was originally supposed to feature in the Doctor Who magazine at the time of the 50th Anniversary in 2013.

There was indeed a live watch-along on March 26th but Russell T Davies was asking fans to re-watch the first episode of 'NuWho', Rose.

How to read Rose: The Prequel

If you want to read the short story, officially titled Doctor Who and The Time War, you can check out the Doctor Who blog site here.

The story is roughly 700 words long and details the Doctor's actions as he 'pushes the button' to end the Time War and then follows him through the regeneration into Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor.