How to watch Chester Zoo's live virtual zoo day: Take a tour of your favourite animals online!

Chester Zoo is hosting a virtual zoo day and it's a must-watch after what has been a stressful week.

It's fairly safe to say that the world has been turned upside down by the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The outbreak has had such a knock-on effect that any and all sports fixtures have been cancelled, cinemas, theatres and pubs have closed and even shops that don't sell food have been forced to shut for the time being as well.

It's an event that is totally unprecedented in our lifetimes and has left millions, if not billions, stuck at home worldwide.

However, the world-famous Chester Zoo has offered up a means to lighten the mood in these uncertain times.

Chester Zoo is hosting a virtual zoo day!

That's right, to stave off the boredom and misery of isolation, Chester Zoo are offering fans the chance to go on a virtual day at the zoo.

The site is closed to visitors due to the outbreak but staff are still present to take care of the vast array of animals and today, Friday, March 27th, fans are being given a chance to see Chester Zoo's beautiful creatures up-close in a live-streamed virtual tour as the keepers go on their feeding rounds.

How to watch Chester Zoo's virtual zoo day

Fans wanting to tune-in to Chester Zoo's virtual tour can do so by heading over to the zoo's official Facebook page, which can be found here.

Starting from 10:00am, keepers will be spending short periods of time with a host of animals from across the zoo and fans are being invited to watch along.

Today's running order

On the hour, every hour until 4:00pm, a new live-stream will appear as the keepers give viewers an introduction to a host of animals.

The schedule for the day is as follows but is subject to change as there may be some surprises throughout the day.

10:00 Red pandas

11:00 Rothschild's giraffes

12:00 Asian elephants

13:00 Butterflies

14:00 Sun bears

14:30 Sumatran tigers

15:00 Humboldt penguins

16:00 Aquarium

The event will surely be getting lots of attention and as mentioned, you can watch along yourself on Chester Zoo's official Facebook page.