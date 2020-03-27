How to watch AEW in the UK - Dynamite, AEW Plus and Freeview

Uk fans of AEW can watch weekly show Dynamite on numerous platforms and catch the likes of Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Kenny Omega in action.

When AEW announced it was going to start running a weekly show from October last year UK wrestling fans were rightly excited.

The first genuine alternative to WWE’s North American dominance since WCW or the better years of TNA was finally here and with some top stars.

The likes of former WWE superstars Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Dustin Rhodes joined the likes of The Elite, consisting of Cody, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page.

Soon, other big names began to join the show with Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone on commentary and Matt Hardy, Brodie Lee and Lance Archer all recently joining.

But it immediately became clear that watching AEW in the UK was not going to be straightforward.

A difficulty in advertising periods meant live broadcasting on UK TV was always going to be tough.

Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks with the AEW Wrestling during C2E2 at McCormick Place on February 28, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

How can I watch AEW in the UK?

However, you can watch AEW live in the UK.

AEW Dynamite, which is broadcast in the United States on Wednesday nights, is available on FITE.TV for a subscription fee of $4.99-a-month or $2.99-a-episode.

The AEW Plus package is perhaps the best option for any AEW fans out there. For just $4.99-a-month (roughly £4-a-month). It gives you live access to weekly episodes of Dynamite at 00.00, midnight, on Thursdays as well as some past shows and AEW Dark. The best thing about the coverage is FITE TV runs AEW Dynamite completely ad-free, so no commercial breaks to hinder the flow of the show for your pleasure.

Where can I watch AEW in the UK?

At the moment, there is a free 7-day trial running for AEW Plus and subscription can be cancelled at any time.

Pay-per-view events are not included in the AEW plus package.

FITE TV can be accessed via their website at fite.tv or you can download the FITE TV app for iOS or Android.

If signing up for FITE TV is not currently an option then AEW is available to watch on Freeview in the UK, unfortunately, not live.

AEW available on Freeview in the UK

AEW Dynamite is repeated on ITV4 every Friday night, usually between 10pm and midnight but the schedule often changes. If you don’t want to wait until Friday night, Dynamite is also released on the ITV Hub on Thursday nights.

ITV 4 is available at Freeview Channel 24 (+1 available at Channel 59), Freesat Channel 117 (+1 available at Channel 154), Sky Channel 120 (HD) (+1 available at Channel 220, SD available at Channel 818), and Virgin Media Channel 118 (HD available at Channel 178, +1 available at Channel 175).