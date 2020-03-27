How to get the Focus filter on TikTok: Step by step tutorial and our favourite examples

TikTok fans have a new filter to play with but just how do you get the TikTok Focus filter?

We're always seeing new weird and wonderful trends appear on the internet.

Whether they're new challenge videos, memes or a new filter everyone is trying out, there's always something to keep social media users busy.

The latest of these trends has seen TikTok users embrace the so-called Focus filter but what exactly is the filter for and how can you get it?

TikTok's Focus Filter

The Focus filter is a filter that many TikTok fans have been using in recent days and weeks.

Its exact name is the Vague to Focus filter and it makes videos start off all blurry and out-of-focus.

After a few seconds though, the filter fade away and the image in the video will come back into focus, allowing TikTokers to make a surprising reveal or to act as a cool intro before a dance.

Several TikTokers have even used the filter as part of the #focusonmechallenge which is currently attracting plenty of attention on the app.

How to get the Focus Filter

Finding the Vague to Focus filter is simple enough.

- To find the Vague to Focus filter, you'll need to head over to the Discover tab on TikTok.

- Once there, type in 'focus' or #focusonmechallenge and select the hashtag, #focusonmechallenge. You will then be greeted by every TikTok video that uses the Vague to Focus filter.

- To try out a filter, select one of the many videos and in the bottom left-hand corner, you should see the name of the filter used.

- Simply tap on the name of the filter and then on the camera icon at the bottom of your screen which will then let you create a TikTok video using the filter in question.

YouTuber Jypsyvloggin has a handy video tutorial if you're still struggling.

Some examples

There are plenty of examples of the Focus filter being used on TikTok.

Here are just a few examples.