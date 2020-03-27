Holgate shares question Ancelotti asked Everton's players, it made them all go quiet

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is clearly a big fan of Mason Holgate, who he has played regularly since taking charge.

Mason Holgate has raved about Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti in the Daily Mail.

Ancelotti has made Holgate a key part of his Everton team since taking charge, with the central defender enjoying his best run of games in a Toffees shirt, before the season was suspended.

And Holgate feels that he can learn a lot from Ancelotti, who had a stellar playing career with the likes of Roma and AC Milan.

“As a man, he is unbelievable,” Holgate said. “The stories he has are crazy. There was a point a few weeks ago when he asked in the dressing room, ‘Did anyone see me play?’ As a squad, we are quite young, so it all went quiet! He started laughing and then began to tell us a few things.

“I look at the players he has worked with in my position. He has worked with some of the best names and got the best out of them, so when he says something — or when he does something — you know he has done it all before. It is coming from experience. If he is saying something, it will be right.”

Holgate’s form in an Everton shirt has been excellent, and it recently earned him a new long-term contract at Goodison Park.

The youngster has played alongside both Michael Keane and Yerry Mina and has always looked comfortable.

Holgate’s impressive showings have been a boost to Everton, who had to put a lot of faith in him at the start of the campaign, after they failed to land a centre-back in the summer transfer window.

Everton are currently in 12th place in the Premier League table, but their form has improved markedly since Ancelotti took over.