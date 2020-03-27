Quick links

Helder Costa's Leeds United future could get complicated if season replayed

Leeds United's Helder Costa pushes forward after getting a challenge in on Charlton Athletic's Chuks Aneke
The last thing any Leeds supporter wants is for this season to be replayed.

Leeds are so close. Nine games remain this season and they sit top of the Championship.

Yet with the season paused and no return date in sight, there is a very real prospect the campaign is voided and replayed - this is what is happening in non-league, BBC Sport report.

This brings with it plenty of complications, including the future of winger Helder Costa.

 

Leeds signed Costa last summer under the agreement it was a one year loan, with Leeds expected to pay £15 million at the end of it, BBC Sport and The Mirror report.

This deal suddenly no longer looks financially viable if Leeds are back to square one, in the Championship.

There may also not be a desire on Leeds' part to sign Costa anyway, considering his underwhelming form.

Costa has scored only three goals in the Championship this season in 27 starts, plus a further 10 appearances from the bench. He has two assists.

If Leeds can back out of this deal, they may wish to, considering the financial cost of missing out on promotion and the fee being demanded by Wolves.

A middle ground may be to re-negotiate a more sensible fee for the former Monaco winger, to suit all parties.

Leeds would of course prefer to carry on where they left off and complete the season, but this may not be possible.

Costa's situation is one instance of the messy scenarios the club would be left trying to resolve if the season is voided.

