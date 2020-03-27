Quick links

Harry Kane sends message to Tottenham Hotspur supporter

Harry Kane of England
Tottenham star gets involved with NHS support.

Britain paused last night at 8pm to pay tribute to NHS workers up and down the land.

A remarkably simple idea of clapping on the doorstep took off as communities shared a touching moment and showed how appreciated NHS staff are.

Tottenham Hotspur helped raise awareness for the initiative on social media.

One healthcare professional found the moment to be heartwarming as he is a Tottenham fan and he imagined his hero Harry Kane applauding him, instead of it usually being the other way around.

Kane then responded to him by praising the heroic work he and many like him are undertaking at the moment.

Kane has been active on social media in recent days paying tribute to NHS staff who are trying to get on top of the ongoing health threat.

 

Football is on pause at the moment with no fixtures scheduled, and clubs are working with their communities to help out where they can.

Kane continues to be a great ambassador, and show why it's not just his goals which have been missed on the pitch in recent weeks.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

