Friday Night Dinner: Who plays Lucy? Star's age, Instagram and previous roles

Friday Night Dinner makes a highly anticipated return, but who plays Lucy in episode 1?

One of the best sitcoms in recent memory is back at long last!

Under the current circumstances, we're all in need of a good few laughs, and Channel 4 is making sure to provide them. Over the years, they've delivered so many hilarious programmes, with Peep Show, The Inbetweeners and Derry Girls coming to mind.

There's plenty more, but you could say the most popular is Friday Night Dinner. Its reputation has skyrocketed in the last couple of years in particular, with many admirers discovering it a little later thanks to streaming.

Created by Robert Popper, we were first introduced to the Goodman family in 2011, and we've been having dinner and a show with them ever since.

Season 6 began airing on Friday, March 27th on Channel 4 at 10 pm. In episode 1, an eyesore of a caravan makes an appearance, blocking up the drive and providing some belly-laugh gags. But, it's not just a caravan that's new to series...

Friday Night Dinner: Who plays Lucy?

In Friday Night Dinner, Lucy is played by Pearl Mackie.

IMDb notes that she appears in just one episode, which is the first (titled 'The Caravan'). Of course, the regular ensemble is back, but it's always good to see some faces drop in.

The 32-year-old British talent is known as an actress, dancer and a singer. She graduated from the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in 2010 and has landed many roles on the stage since then, performing in productions of The Comedy of Errors, The Crucible, A Mad World, My Masters, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and beyond.

General audiences are more likely to recognise her from her screen work, on the other hand...

Pearl Mackie: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, Pearl Mackie first appeared on screens in a 2009 short called To Extremes (she played Mia).

Fast forward to 2012 and she landed the part of Katie in a TV mini-series called Fragments, going on to appear in more shorts - The Lady is a Tramp, I Who Have Nothing - before making her film debut in 2013's Svengali (Foh Girl), which stars the likes of Martin Freeman and Matt Berry.

She is arguably best known for playing Bill Potts in the beloved sci-fi series Doctor Who, as she reprised the role for fourteen episodes from 2016 and into 2017.

However, if that's not quite your thing, it's also worth noting that she was in 2019's Adulting (Charlotte), Forest 404 (Pan) and Doctors (Anne-Marie Frasier).

If you're a big fan of Steve Coogan, you'll probably recognise her from the recent film Greed, directed by Michael Winterbottom. She played Cathy, joining an all-star cast boasting Isla Fisher, David Mitchell, Asa Butterfield and more.

Follow Pearl Mackie on Instagram

If you're a fan, it's definitely worth giving her a follow on Instagram.

You can find her over at @therealpearlmackie; she currently has an impressive 90.7k followers.

There are a bunch of great and inspirational snaps to scroll through, or alternatively, you can follow her on Twitter at @Pearlie-mack, where she has 63.5k followers.

We hope you enjoy the rest of Friday Night Dinner - it's great to see it back!

