Former Celtic player claims £22m Rangers ace is ‘the best’

Borna Barisic of Rangers is seen after Alfredo Morelos of Rangers scores the opening goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01,...
Borna Barasic is an important player for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers.

Borna Barisic of Rangers arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Rangers at Easter Road on 20 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Former Celtic right-back Mark Wilson has spoken highly of Rangers left-back Borna Barasic in The Scottish Sun.

Wilson, who is now the manager of Brechin City, has included the Rangers defender in his Scottish Premiership Team of the Season so far.

The former Scotland international believes that the 27-year-old - who is on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur and is valued at £22 million by Rangers, according to 90min - is the best left-back in Scotland.

Wilson wrote about Barasic in The Scottish Sun: "He's the best left back in country. He's improved his defending and supplies assists and is a threat at set pieces."

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Barisic has made 22 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this season, scoring two goals in the process.

The 27-year-old Croatia international has also provided four assists in nine Europa League games, and has played twice in the Scottish Cup and once in the Scottish League Cup for Steven Gerrard’s side this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Brilliant footballer

Barisic has had injury issues, and there have been games when he has failed to perform to the best of his abilities, but overall, the left-back is a very good player who is brilliant going on the attack and can defend strongly well.

Borna Barisic of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

