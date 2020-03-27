Quick links

Everton may have chance to sign £36m ace on the cheap this summer – Our View

Tom Thorogood
(L-R) Sergio Busquets of FC Barcelona, Marc Roca of Espanyol during the La Liga Santander match between Espanyol v FC Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium on December 8, 2018 in Cornella Spain
Everton have been linked with Marc Roca.

Marc Roca of Espanyol during the La Liga Santander match between Espanyol v Real Madrid at the RCDE Stadium on January 27, 2019 in Cornella Spain

Everton may have the chance to sign Espanyol’s top talent Marc Roca on the cheap this summer if the club get relegated from La Liga.

The Toffees have been linked with the Espanyol central midfielder recently.

According to La Razon, Everton and Bayern Munich are taking an interest in Roca, with the latter currently put off by his £36 million release clause.

But the Spanish editorial claim he could leave for much less if Espanyol go down.

The Catalan club are bottom of La Liga, six points from safety.

The current suspension for the Covid-19 virus has given the club some respite. But, should the league resume or be frozen with current standings valid, Espanyol could be in real trouble.

 

Roca is likely to leave the club in the summer regardless of Espanyol’s fate.

The 23-year-old is their prized asset. He helped Spain win the U21 European Championships, while this season he has made 24 La Liga starts.

Everton will look to strengthen their squad this summer. Roca, who has been compared to Sergio Busquets, may well be on their list of priorities, with the holding midfielder a candidate to improve them.

The Toffees never replaced Idrissa Gueye last summer. They have a void in midfield, with Tom Davies and Andre Gomes totally overrun in Everton’s last outing at Chelsea.

Carlo Ancelotti has big plans at Goodison Park. However, the Italian will need the tools to succeed and the squad is still someway short of Premier League top four quality.

Marc Roca Junque of RCD Espanyol reacts during the La Liga match between SD Eibar and RCD Espanyol at Ipurua Municipal Stadium on January 21, 2019 in Eibar, Spain.

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

