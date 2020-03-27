Quick links

Escape route for £25k-a-week Liverpool player reportedly emerges

Liverpool-owned goalkeeper Loris Karius is reportedly on the radar of Hertha Berlin.

Loris Karius of Besiktas reacts after losing the Turkish Super Lig soccer match against Fenerbahce in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.

According to Sport 1, Hertha Berlin are interested in signing Loris Karius from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Karius is on loan at Besiktas at the moment, but the German goalkeeper will return to Liverpool at the end of the season.

German outfit Hertha are looking for a goalkeeper, and they have identified the 26-year-old as a potential target, according to the report.

It has been claimed that Hertha Director of Football Michael Preetz wanted to sign the goalkeeper back in 2015.

 

No future at Liverpool?

Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and the Brazilian is the first-choice custodian at Liverpool.

It is hard to see Karius happy to play second fiddle to Alisson, and Liverpool themselves may not have any need for the German to even be in the squad.

The German does not seem to have a future at Anfield, and it would make sense for the 26-year-old - who earns £25,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac.com - to find a new club on a permanent basis this summer.

Loris Karius #1 of Liverpool misses the save on a penalty kick by Borussia Dortmund during an International Champions Cup game at Bank of America Stadium on July 22, 2018 in Charlotte,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

