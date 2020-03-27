Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Door reportedly opens for Jose Mourinho to sign player Arsenal bid for last summer

Subhankar Mondal
Belgium's Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Meunier, and manager Roberto Martinez (L-R) in their 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 football match against Japan at Rostov Arena Stadium. Valery...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Thomas Meunier.

Manchester United's new Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho attends a photocall on the pitch at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, northern England, on July 5, 2016. Jose Mourinho officially...

According to a report in Le10 Sport, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has now got the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier.

Tottenham have been looking at the PSG right-back as a potential summer transfer target, but the Belgium international looked set to join Borussia Dortmund as a free agent instead, according to the report.

However, Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc recently raised doubts on transfers this summer due to the global health pandemic, as quoted in Le10 Sport.

 

The report has added that this has opened the door for Tottenham head coach Mourinho to bring in the former Club Brugge star, who was the subject of a failed bid from Arsenal in the summer of 2019 when Unai Emery was in charge of the Gunners, as reported in Tuttomercatoweb.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Meunier has made 14 starts and two substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for PSG so far this season, providing two assists in the process.

The right-back has also scored one goal in five Champions League matches for the French club so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Belgium's defender Thomas Meunier holds a press conference in Le Haillan, southwestern France, on June 19, 2016, during the Euro 2016 football tournament.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch