Door reportedly opens for Jose Mourinho to sign player Arsenal bid for last summer

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Thomas Meunier.

According to a report in Le10 Sport, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has now got the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier.

Tottenham have been looking at the PSG right-back as a potential summer transfer target, but the Belgium international looked set to join Borussia Dortmund as a free agent instead, according to the report.

However, Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc recently raised doubts on transfers this summer due to the global health pandemic, as quoted in Le10 Sport.

The report has added that this has opened the door for Tottenham head coach Mourinho to bring in the former Club Brugge star, who was the subject of a failed bid from Arsenal in the summer of 2019 when Unai Emery was in charge of the Gunners, as reported in Tuttomercatoweb.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Meunier has made 14 starts and two substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for PSG so far this season, providing two assists in the process.

The right-back has also scored one goal in five Champions League matches for the French club so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.