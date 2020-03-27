‘Don’t tell them’: Pontus Jansson responds to Leeds United video about him

Pontus Jansson is a former Leeds United player.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s former translator Salim Lamrani has posted a video of Twitter, and Brentford central defender Pontus Jansson has responded to it.

Lamrani has posted the video of Leeds winger Ezgjan Alioski getting furious with Jansson after the latter planted a kiss on his cheek.

It happened following the celebration of a goal against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship in April 2019, as reported in The Sun at the time.

Alioski, who can also operate as a left-back, was furious with Jansson - who is now at Championship rivals Brentford.

Lamrani, who worked a translater for Leeds head coach Bielsa, has posted the video on Twitter, and Jansson has responded to it.

Haha Salim, don’t tell them what I said — Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) March 27, 2020

Promotion race

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

Both Leeds and Brentford are aiming to clinch promotion to the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign.

While the Whites are a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion at the top of the Championship table at the moment, the Bees currently find themselves fourth in the standings, as many as 11 points behind the West Yorkshire outfit.