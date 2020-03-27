Quick links

‘Don’t tell them’: Pontus Jansson responds to Leeds United video about him

Subhankar Mondal
Pontus Jansson of Leeds United celebrates scoring the opening goal with Ezgjan Alioski, Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and...
Pontus Jansson is a former Leeds United player.

Leeds United's Pontus Jansson at Elland Road on October 27, 2018 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s former translator Salim Lamrani has posted a video of Twitter, and Brentford central defender Pontus Jansson has responded to it.

Lamrani has posted the video of Leeds winger Ezgjan Alioski getting furious with Jansson after the latter planted a kiss on his cheek.

It happened following the celebration of a goal against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship in April 2019, as reported in The Sun at the time.

 

Alioski, who can also operate as a left-back, was furious with Jansson - who is now at Championship rivals Brentford.

Lamrani, who worked a translater for Leeds head coach Bielsa, has posted the video on Twitter, and Jansson has responded to it.

Promotion race

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

Both Leeds and Brentford are aiming to clinch promotion to the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign.

While the Whites are a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion at the top of the Championship table at the moment, the Bees currently find themselves fourth in the standings, as many as 11 points behind the West Yorkshire outfit.

Ezgjan Alioski of Leeds United

