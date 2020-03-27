Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

'Very unfortunate': 24-year-old says he wanted £3m Celtic move

Danny Owen
Celtic Manager Neil Lennon looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Celtic FC and FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park on February 27, 2020 in Glasgow, United...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic made a bid for Brazilian centre-back Fabricio Bruno in the January transfer window but Neil Lennon never got his man.

Fabricio Bruno #25 of Cruzeiro and Patric #2 of Atletico MG battle for the ball during a match between Cruzeiro and Atletico MG as part of Brasileirao Series A 2019 at Mineirao Stadium on...

Fabricio Bruno has admitted that he missed out on a £3 million move to Celtic during the January transfer window after Cruzeiro ‘refused to negotiate’ with the Scottish Premiership champions, while speaking to the Daily Record.

The Hoops appear to be high on quality but lacking in quantity when it comes to centre-halves.

Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien have forged a superb partnership at the heart of Neil Lennon’s side but, with Jozo Simunovic struggling for fitness and form, the Scottish Premiership leaders could have done with one more option at the back.

Unfortunately, an ambitious deal for Brazilian powerhouse Bruno failed to materialize.

 

Cruzeiro president Marcio Rodrigues confirmed that Celtic’s £3 million bid fell short of his valuation, while speaking to GloboEsporte, before a bitter legal row between player and club made a move to Glasgow all-but impossible.

The 24-year-old eventually terminated his contract with Cruzeiro due to unpaid wages although, with the case rumbling on throughout January, the door slammed shut in Celtic's face.

"It all started when Celtic came to talk to me and I went to Cruzeiro together with my representative,” Bruno says.

Fabricio Bruno #34 and Bruno Rodrigo #4 of Cruzeiro and Felipe Vizeu #47 of Flamengo battle for the ball during a match between Cruzeiro and Flamengo as part of Brasileirao Series A 2016...

"But Cruzeiro refused to negotiate with them. It was a difficult situation and I had to look at the personal side of it. Some fans called me ungrateful and mercenary, but it was the other way around.

"I tried to get the club some money with this transfer. I tried to tell to them to negotiate with Celtic, but they would not. I had no choice, but to take Cruzeiro to court.

"Celtic came back for me, but they had to pull out because I wouldn't get a decision from the court until February 6 and that was too late for them. It was very unfortunate for them.”

Bruno eventually departed Cruzeiro to join Brazilian rivals RB Bragantino, the latest club to join Leipzig, Salzburg and New York under the Red Bull umbrella.

Neil Lennon, Interim manager of Celtic reacts during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

