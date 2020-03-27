Tottenham could impact Liverpool's plans if Mourinho lands reported summer target

Spurs and Liverpool both reportedly want an Inter Milan defender but the Serie A giants surely won't sell Diego Godin and Alessandro Bastoni.

If Antonio Conte feels his Inter Milan side need to add more depth to their ranks before they can realistically end Juventus’s decade-long dominance of Italian football, then the chances of the Nerazzurri letting two star centre-backs depart the San Siro this summer look decidedly slim.

And with both Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool apparently planning summer raids of the Serie A giants, it seems that only one can emerge victorious.

While the Mirror claims that Jose Mourinho wants the giant frame of Diego Godin marshalling his Spurs defence next season, Liverpool allegedly want the 20-year-old rising star who knocked the veteran Uruguayan out of Inter’s starting XI.

Alessandro Bastoni has exploded on to the scene in some style in recent months, catching the eye of last year’s European champions (PassioneInter).

And if there was ever something to highlight the multitude of differences between Mourinho and Klopp, this is it.

It is fair to say Tottenham signing 34-year-old Godin would emphatically epitomise the famed short-termism of a man who seems to give little regard for anything other than the present.

Klopp, in stark contrast to his Portuguese counterpart, is putting the building blocks in place for another era of Liverpool dominance. Bastoni would not just be a signing for now but for years to come.

With Conte’s wing-back system so heavily reliant on three, top-class central defenders, anyone who is betting on the Inter boss selling both Godin and Bastoni come the summer will see next to no return on their investment.

There can only be one winner here.