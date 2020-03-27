Quick links

Reported Liverpool target names his 'dream club' but it is not the Reds

Danny Owen
Jurgen Klopp could add another teenager wonder-kid to his Premier League squad but Lyon's Rayan Cherki dreams of La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Liverpool might be up against it in the chase for Lyon wonder-kid Rayan Cherki, with the forward telling Lyon’s official website that he ‘dreams’ of joining Real Madrid instead.

The teenage Frenchman is one of the hottest prospects in world football right now but, unfortunately for Lyon, it seems that his immediate future lies away from the Stade OL.

Outspoken president Jean Michel Aulas is under no illusions that Cherki is likely to bid farewell sooner rather than later, with 90Min reporting that the prolific forward is on the radar of a Liverpool side who have made a habit of snapping up some of the most talented teenagers in the game.

 

But it seems that Cherki has his heart set on following in the footsteps of Karim Benzema, rather than Harvey Elliott and Sepp Van der Berg.

“My dream is to play for Real Madrid,” Cherki admits, describing the Spanish giants as his 'dream club'.

That's not to say that Liverpool does not represent a tempting alternative for the France youth star.

In Jurgen Klopp, the 2019 Champions League winners have a coach famed for his ability to turn budding youngsters into world-class talents.

And it is fair to say Real don’t quite share Liverpool’s track record when it comes to blooding teenage talents into the first team.

The allure of that famous white shirt is obviously understandable but are Los Blancos really the best destination for an adolescent striker who hasn’t even fulfilled a fraction of his potential?

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

