Report: Mourinho pushing Tottenham to sign ten-time international available for £25m

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur might need a new right-back and the Premier League outfit are reportedly eyeing Lille's Ligue 1 flyer Zeki Celik.

Zeki Celik of Lille during the French League 1 match between Lille v Olympique Lyon at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on December 1, 2018 in Lille France

Lille could be tempted to sell Zeki Celik for around £25 million this summer, with Jose Mourinho encouraging Tottenham Hotspur to make a bid for the Turkey international according to BuzzSport.

Les Dogues must be sick of the sight of Spurs.

Mourinho has already snatched assistant Joao Sacramento and goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos away from the Ligue 1 outfit since taking charge of last season’s Champions League runners-up, while the likes of Victor Osimhen, Boubakary Soumare and now Celik have been tipped to follow in their footsteps.

 

A 23-year-old who moved to France two seasons ago from Istanbulspor, Celik has apparently been lined up as a potential successor for the error-prone Serge Aurier in Mourinho’s starting XI.

The youngster has produced three assists in 23 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille across 2019/20.

Lille's Zeki Celik during the Ligue 1 match between Lille and Metz at Stade Pierre Mauroy on November 09, 2019 in Lille, France.

Lille may be tempted to cash in on a number of key players over the summer with the global health pandemic likely to wreak havoc on their finances and BuzzSport claims that they could accept a bid of around £25 million for Celik.

Such a fee is unlikely to be out of Tottenham’s reach, with Mourinho pushing for Daniel Levy to make an offer whenever the transfer window swings open.

Interestingly, Celik told TRT Sports last month that his ‘biggest aim’ is to prove himself in the Premier League and he is learning English too.

Zeki Celik of Turkey controls the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Turkey and Iceland at Ali Sami Yen Arena on November 14, 2019 in Istanbul

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

