Report: Mourinho pushing Tottenham to sign ten-time international available for £25m

Tottenham Hotspur might need a new right-back and the Premier League outfit are reportedly eyeing Lille's Ligue 1 flyer Zeki Celik.

Lille could be tempted to sell Zeki Celik for around £25 million this summer, with Jose Mourinho encouraging Tottenham Hotspur to make a bid for the Turkey international according to BuzzSport.

Les Dogues must be sick of the sight of Spurs.

Mourinho has already snatched assistant Joao Sacramento and goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos away from the Ligue 1 outfit since taking charge of last season’s Champions League runners-up, while the likes of Victor Osimhen, Boubakary Soumare and now Celik have been tipped to follow in their footsteps.

A 23-year-old who moved to France two seasons ago from Istanbulspor, Celik has apparently been lined up as a potential successor for the error-prone Serge Aurier in Mourinho’s starting XI.

The youngster has produced three assists in 23 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille across 2019/20.

Lille may be tempted to cash in on a number of key players over the summer with the global health pandemic likely to wreak havoc on their finances and BuzzSport claims that they could accept a bid of around £25 million for Celik.

Such a fee is unlikely to be out of Tottenham’s reach, with Mourinho pushing for Daniel Levy to make an offer whenever the transfer window swings open.

Interestingly, Celik told TRT Sports last month that his ‘biggest aim’ is to prove himself in the Premier League and he is learning English too.