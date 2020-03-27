Quick links

Report: Leeds plotting ambitious move for £18m forward who Chelsea bid for

Danny Owen
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford, England.
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United are dreaming of the Premier League but signing Habib Diallo from Ligue 1 outfit Metz may be an even bigger challenge.

Metz' Senegalese forward Habib Diallo (C) celebrates after scoring during the French L1 football match between Metz (FCM) and Nantes (FCN) at Saint Symphorien stadium in Longeville-les-...

Leeds United could make a move for £18 million Metz striker Habib Diallo this summer if they seal promotion to the Premier League, according to LeFoot.

As it stands, we don’t even know whether the 2019/20 season will be completed due to the ongoing global health pandemic. As a result, Leeds fans everywhere are waking up in cold sweats, dreading the announcement that the entire campaign has been declared null and void.

If the beautiful game does return sooner rather than later, Marcelo Bielsa’s side will find themselves just nine games away from sealing a long-awaited return to the top flight after 16 years away.

And, according to reports in France, Leeds are still planning for the long-term despite the uncertainty which surrounds everything and everyone right now.

 

Leeds have apparently identified Diallo, the 6ft 1ins frontman who has scored 12 goals in 26 Ligue 1 games this season, as a top summer target.

As you might have guessed, his £18 million price-tag means a deal will only be possible if promotion is achieved.

TOPSHOT - Metz's Senegalese forward Habib Diallo (R) vies with Amiens' French defender Jordan Lefort during the French L1 football match between Metz (FCM) and Amiens (ASC) at Saint...

And with Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Leicester City also interested, Leeds are set to face a real challenge for the four-time Senegal international. Frank Lampard’s Blues failed with a £16.5 million bid as recently as January, according to AfriqueSports.

Leeds already have an obligation-to-buy clause included in a loan deal that brought Jean-Kevin Augustin to Elland Road two months ago, while Wolves-owned Helder Costa is also set to cost a substantial fee.

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE - February 5: Habib Diallo #20 of Metz during the Montpellier V Metz, French Ligue 1 regular season match at Stade de la Mosson on February 5th 2020 in Montpellier,...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

