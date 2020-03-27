Quick links

Report: Leeds join Scottish giants in race for £1.5m Steve Evans favourite

Danny Owen
Steve Evans, Manager of Leeds United applaudes the travelling fans at the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Leeds United at the Cardiff City...
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United reportedly want Jack Tucker and Gillingham may be forced to sell the reported Celtic and Rangers target.

Gillingham's Jack Tucker during the Sky Bet League One match between Lincoln City and Gillingham at LNER Stadium on February 22, 2020 in Lincoln, England.

Gillingham are facing up to the prospect of selling star defender Jack Tucker this summer, according to the Mail, with Leeds United, Rangers and Celtic keen on the Priestfield prospect.

It is hard to believe the Kent-born 20-year-old had only made one League appearance for the Gills before this season.

If you didn’t know that, you’d be forgiven for thinking Tucker was a veteran of the third-tier, such is the confidence and composure he displays on a weekly basis.

 

Steve Evans, the outspoken former Leeds boss, is convinced that Tucker will ‘go for millions’. Yet Gillingham, it seems, may be forced to cash in sooner rather than later.

The Mail suggests that Tucker could be sacrificed as Gillingham look to manage their finances in a world hit by the ongoing global health pandemic.

Evans’ former employers at Elland Road are keen, as are Rangers, Celtic, West Ham United, Southampton and Norwich City.

Callum Lang of Shrewsbury Town and Jack Tucker of Gillingham during the Sky Bet League One match between Gillingham and Shrewsbury Town at MEMS Priestfield Stadium on January 30, 2020 in...

If reports from the Sun are to be believed, it could take a bid of £1.5 million to lure the Gills academy graduate away from England’s south east.

Leeds will have one hell of a challenge on their hands when the campaign ends with Brighton set to re-call Ben White, arguably the Championship’s finest centre-half, from his loan spell in West Yorkshire.

Tucker, a budding young talent who combines an excellent passing range with a refreshing desire to throw his body on the line, certainly shares White’s skill set. Whether he is ready for a big step up, only time will tell.

Fleetwood Town's Ched Evans battles with Gillingham's Max Ehmer and Jack Tucker during the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Gillingham at Highbury Stadium on December 14,...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

