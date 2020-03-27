Quick links

Crystal Palace

Watford

AFC Bournemouth

Premier League

Ligue 1

Report: Crystal Palace and Watford want £9m forward; he's a 'serious talent'

Danny Owen
Roy Hodgson manager of Crystal Palace smiling during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park, London on Saturday 22nd February 2020.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Premier League clubs, Roy Hodgson's Palace, Watford and AFC Bournemouth, reportedly want Ligue 1's Dijon talisman Mounir Chouiar.

Dijon's French midfielder Mounir Chouiar gestures during the French L1 football match between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Dijon Football Cote-D'Or at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in...

Crystal Palace, Watford and Bournemouth are all interested in signing Ligue 1’s surprise star Mounir Chouiar this summer, according to LeFoot.

As if France didn’t have enough dazzling young forwards. 21-year-old Chouiar might be some way away from challenging for a place in Didier Deschamps’ plans but, if he can build on an impressive breakthrough season with Dijon, don’t rule out the youngster following Jonathan Ikone, Alassane Plea and co in Les Bleus squad.

A move to the Premier League would certainly help Chouiar boost his profile across Europe with reports suggesting that Palace, Watford and Bournemouth are among his suitors.

 

A jinking left winger who loves cutting inside on to his right foot before curling shots at goal, the U19 international has found the net eight times since heading to the Stade Gaston Gerard from Lens last summer. It is fair to say he has ‘cut the mustard’ in Dijon.

LeFoot adds that Chouiar is likely to command a fee of around £9 million with Dijon expected to make a big profit on a player they snapped up for just £3 million less than 12 months ago.

Dijon's French forward Mounir Chouiar (L) fights for the ball with Montpellier's French defender Junior Sambia (R) during the French L1 football match between Dijon (DFCO) and Montpellier (...

The fact that Chouiar is a left-sided attacker, like their in-demand talisman Wilfried Zaha, will not go unnoticed by Palace supporters.

The Eagles know in their heart of hearts that the Ivorian is guaranteed to be a man in demand this summer and it seems that they may be preparing for a worst-case scenario.

"He is a serious talent in on-on-one situations. He's a young player who's starting to adapt to the top flight," Dijon coach Stephan Jobard told Ligue 1's website recently.

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE - January 25: Mounir Chouiar #21 of Dijon in action during the Montpellier V Dijon, French Ligue 1 regular season match at Stade de la Mosson on January 25th 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch