Report: Crystal Palace and Watford want £9m forward; he's a 'serious talent'

Crystal Palace, Watford and Bournemouth are all interested in signing Ligue 1’s surprise star Mounir Chouiar this summer, according to LeFoot.

As if France didn’t have enough dazzling young forwards. 21-year-old Chouiar might be some way away from challenging for a place in Didier Deschamps’ plans but, if he can build on an impressive breakthrough season with Dijon, don’t rule out the youngster following Jonathan Ikone, Alassane Plea and co in Les Bleus squad.

A move to the Premier League would certainly help Chouiar boost his profile across Europe with reports suggesting that Palace, Watford and Bournemouth are among his suitors.

A jinking left winger who loves cutting inside on to his right foot before curling shots at goal, the U19 international has found the net eight times since heading to the Stade Gaston Gerard from Lens last summer. It is fair to say he has ‘cut the mustard’ in Dijon.

LeFoot adds that Chouiar is likely to command a fee of around £9 million with Dijon expected to make a big profit on a player they snapped up for just £3 million less than 12 months ago.

The fact that Chouiar is a left-sided attacker, like their in-demand talisman Wilfried Zaha, will not go unnoticed by Palace supporters.

The Eagles know in their heart of hearts that the Ivorian is guaranteed to be a man in demand this summer and it seems that they may be preparing for a worst-case scenario.

"He is a serious talent in on-on-one situations. He's a young player who's starting to adapt to the top flight," Dijon coach Stephan Jobard told Ligue 1's website recently.