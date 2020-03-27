Report: Champions League giants give up on £25m star who is joining Everton instead

Premier League Everton are expected to snap up Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille and Carlo Ancelotti's gain is going to be Paris Saint-Germain's loss.

Paris Saint-Germain appear to have backed out of the race to sign Gabriel Magalhaes, with Everton seemingly on the verge of completing a £25 million deal for the Lille centre-back according to Le10 Sports.

On paper at least, you might not have given the Toffees much chance of beating the dominant force of French football, and an established Champions League regular, to the signature of a 22-year-old rising star.

But, while Gabriel is far from the finished article, Everton deserve huge credit for moving quickly to get a big-money move over the line at the earliest possible opportunity.

The Independent reports that the 6ft 3ins man has even completed an off-shore medical ahead of a summer move to the Toffees, although the ongoing global health pandemic means things have been put on the back-burner for the time being.

By the time Everton do resume negotiations, however, it seems that their task will have got that little bit easier.

PSG have given up hope of luring Gabriel to the Parc des Princes instead, Le10 Sports claims, obviously feeling that it is not worth challenging the Merseyside club when they the talks are so far down the line.

Les Parisiens are now expected to turn to Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly instead, although he is likely to cost far more than £25 million.

With that in mind, don’t rule out the prospect of 35-year-old captain Thiago Silva being handed another year in the French capital.