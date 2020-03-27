Report: Celtic join race for in-form £9m man linked with Ibrox move

Scottish Premiership duo Rangers and Celtic are reportedly battling for Trabzonspor's Caleb Ekuban - can he replace Alfredo Morelos or Odsonne Edouard?

Celtic have shown an interest in signing £9 million Caleb Ekuban this summer, with GhanaSoccerNet suggesting that Neil Lennon’s side have joined Old Firm rivals Rangers in the race.

Just one year after Leeds United sold their Italian-born Ghana international on the cheap, a man who scored a single Championship goal on English shores is being heavily linked with a shock return to Britain.

Ekuban has been a man reborn in Turkey, notching a combined 16 goals and assists for a Trabzonspor side who are dreaming of a first Super Lig title since 1984.

His price-tag has even soared to an eye-watering £9 million amid interest from Celtic, Rangers and even Italian giants AC Milan.

Yet with the two Glasgow giants facing a serious challenge to hang onto their respective top scorers during the off-season, there may be plenty of money in the coffers for Ekuban.

Celtic have seen Odsonne Edouard, their fearsome Frenchman, linked with a move to the Premier League almost every day, while doubts continue to swarm about the future of Alfredo Morelos too, even if the Rangers talisman has scored once in his last 12 games.

A versatile forward who can play through the middle or out wide, Ekuban is not the most prolific of attackers. But his pace, power and commendable work rate means he should have no problems adapting to the hustle and bustle of the Scottish game.