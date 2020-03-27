Quick links

Report: Celtic join race for in-form £9m man linked with Ibrox move

Danny Owen
Neil Lennon, Interim manager of Celtic embraces Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31,...
Danny Owens Profile
Scottish Premiership duo Rangers and Celtic are reportedly battling for Trabzonspor's Caleb Ekuban - can he replace Alfredo Morelos or Odsonne Edouard?

Caleb Ekuban of Trabzonspor celebrates after scoring a goal during Turkish Super Lig week 3 match between Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor at Ulker Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Istanbul,...

Celtic have shown an interest in signing £9 million Caleb Ekuban this summer, with GhanaSoccerNet suggesting that Neil Lennon’s side have joined Old Firm rivals Rangers in the race.

Just one year after Leeds United sold their Italian-born Ghana international on the cheap, a man who scored a single Championship goal on English shores is being heavily linked with a shock return to Britain.

Ekuban has been a man reborn in Turkey, notching a combined 16 goals and assists for a Trabzonspor side who are dreaming of a first Super Lig title since 1984.

His price-tag has even soared to an eye-watering £9 million amid interest from Celtic, Rangers and even Italian giants AC Milan. 

Yet with the two Glasgow giants facing a serious challenge to hang onto their respective top scorers during the off-season, there may be plenty of money in the coffers for Ekuban.

Caleb Ekuban of Trabzonspor celebrates after scoring a goal during Ziraat Turkish Cup 5th round soccer match between Trabzonspor and Altay in Trabzon, Turkey on December 19, 2019.

Celtic have seen Odsonne Edouard, their fearsome Frenchman, linked with a move to the Premier League almost every day, while doubts continue to swarm about the future of Alfredo Morelos too, even if the Rangers talisman has scored once in his last 12 games.

A versatile forward who can play through the middle or out wide, Ekuban is not the most prolific of attackers. But his pace, power and commendable work rate means he should have no problems adapting to the hustle and bustle of the Scottish game.

Caleb Ekuban (L) of Trabzonspor celebrates his goal during the Turkish Super Lig week 25 match between Gaziantep FK and Trabzonspor at Gaziantep Kalyon Stadium in Gaziantep, Turkey on...

