'Please not another': Tottenham fans left baffled by Maxime Lopez links

Danny Owen
Tottenham fans mural before the game spelling out To Dare To Do during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax at at the Tottenham Hotspur...
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been offered the chance to bring Maxime Lopez to the Premier League from Marseille - will Jose Mourinho bite?

Maxime Lopez of Olympique Marseille kicks the ball during the Ligue 1 match between Olympique Marseille and Toulouse FC at Stade Velodrome on February 8, 2020 in Marseille, France.

Like it or not Tottenham Hotspur fans, it seems for all the world that you will have yet another player vying for a spot in Jose Mourinho’s midfield.

Despite boasting the kind of engine-room depth most teams can only dream of, with Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso, Oliver Skipp, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko and Erik Lamela all in contention when fit and firing, Spurs continue to be linked with playmakers aplenty from all over Europe.

And, if the Daily Star is to be believed, the chance to sign Marseille’s local-lad-turned-star-man Maxime Lopez for a cut-price £10 million has Spurs licking their lips.

Maxime Lopez during Olympique Marseille v Montpellier HSC at Stade Velodrome on May 24, 2019 in Marseille, France.

With Financial Fair Play regulations forcing the Ligue 1 giants into a summer fire-sale, 22-year-old Lopez is available for a cut price fee. And he has been offered to Spurs, as well as London rivals West Ham United.

Now, talented and technically gifted he may be, you can see why Spurs fans would have a few reservations.

Their track record when it comes to plucking players from across the Channel leaves a lot to be desired (see Ndombele, Georges-Kevin Nkdoudou and perhaps even Serge Aurier). And, at a slight 5ft 6ins, Lopez isn’t exactly the fearsome physical specimen Mourinho usually hires as his on-pitch general. 

Furthermore, if Mourinho himself thinks young Oliver Skipp is a ‘phenomenal’ talent, why not give him an extended run of games instead of importing an unproven Frenchman in his place? Questions will be asked, it seems.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur and Oliver Skipp during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 04,...

 

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

