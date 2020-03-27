'Please not another': Tottenham fans left baffled by Maxime Lopez links

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been offered the chance to bring Maxime Lopez to the Premier League from Marseille - will Jose Mourinho bite?

Like it or not Tottenham Hotspur fans, it seems for all the world that you will have yet another player vying for a spot in Jose Mourinho’s midfield.

Despite boasting the kind of engine-room depth most teams can only dream of, with Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso, Oliver Skipp, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko and Erik Lamela all in contention when fit and firing, Spurs continue to be linked with playmakers aplenty from all over Europe.

And, if the Daily Star is to be believed, the chance to sign Marseille’s local-lad-turned-star-man Maxime Lopez for a cut-price £10 million has Spurs licking their lips.

With Financial Fair Play regulations forcing the Ligue 1 giants into a summer fire-sale, 22-year-old Lopez is available for a cut price fee. And he has been offered to Spurs, as well as London rivals West Ham United.

Now, talented and technically gifted he may be, you can see why Spurs fans would have a few reservations.

Their track record when it comes to plucking players from across the Channel leaves a lot to be desired (see Ndombele, Georges-Kevin Nkdoudou and perhaps even Serge Aurier). And, at a slight 5ft 6ins, Lopez isn’t exactly the fearsome physical specimen Mourinho usually hires as his on-pitch general.

Furthermore, if Mourinho himself thinks young Oliver Skipp is a ‘phenomenal’ talent, why not give him an extended run of games instead of importing an unproven Frenchman in his place? Questions will be asked, it seems.

Please not another cm — Josh Davis (@jdshdavis) March 26, 2020

Another midfielder — JM Sports Talk (@HolaImSoos) March 26, 2020

Nope — AJ (@alex24jones) March 26, 2020

Please god not another cm — Josh Davis (@jdshdavis) March 26, 2020

Yeah we’ve got a great track record recently of signing players from the french league!! — Matt_ (@matt_tditd31) March 26, 2020

Would be invisible in the BPL. Too small, can’t be good more than 2 games and a very bad mentality — Pablo (@noluvboi) March 26, 2020