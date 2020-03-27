'Do it now': Spurs fans want Ndombele swapped to bring in 27-year-old

Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with Philippe Coutinho, while Barcelona reportedly want Tanguy Ndombele.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans are behind the idea of swapping Tanguy Ndombele for Philippe Coutinho with Barcelona at the end of the season.

Marca claim that Barca are interested in Ndombele, while Tottenham want Coutinho according to the Daily Mirror.

With Coutinho struggling at the Nou Camp, and Ndombele failing to make a positive impact in his first season at Jose Mourinho’s side, Spurs fans now think that a potential swap deal could be on the cards.

And many Tottenham fans would be happy to see Ndombele depart if it meant that they got Coutinho in exchange.

Yes, I think there is more value in Ndombele in terms of money in the long run but he wont performance for us under Mourinho ever I reckon. So might as well get rid if we can.

Not sure coutinho will fit mourinhos system either but worth a try. — Tottenham Tim (@tim_odjin) March 27, 2020

Ndombele’s ability has rarely been called into question since his move to Tottenham, but his fitness levels have been a major concern.

The French international has been exposed by the speed of the Premier League in his first season.

Coutinho, on the other hand, enjoyed the best spell of his career last time he was playing football in England.

The Brazilian was absolutely brilliant in a Liverpool shirt, and if he could repeat that sort of form for Spurs he would be a wonderful addition to Jose Mourinho’s squad.