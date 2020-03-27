'In a heartbeat': Arsenal fans think Arteta's reported £17m target is 'amazing'

Could the Premier League finally welcome Nabil Fekir? Mikel Arteta's Arsenal reportedly want to sign the La Liga star from Real Betis.

If you want a reminder about how fickle football can be, then consider this.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal turned down the chance to sign Nabil Fekir less than 12 months ago before he swapped Lyon for Real Betis in a £17 million deal.

Now, after just one impressive season in La Liga, it seems that the Gunners have changed their mind about a French international who has been linked with a move to North London almost every summer since he burst on to the scene five years ago.

Yet before you all rush to accuse Arsenal of flapping their way around the transfer market without a semblance of a long-term plan in place, there is a reason why they are willing to overlook their previous reservations about this midfield dynamo.

Fekir was farmed out to a mid-table La Liga outfit last summer after a series of injuries stalled his progress at Lyon.

But, with his form and fitness returning to devastating effect, the World Cup winner has produced seven goals and six assists during a season in which he has established himself once again as a top-class creative talent capable of changing games all on his own.

As of today, Fekir would be welcomed with open arms at the Emirates. Tomorrow, however, could be a different story.

