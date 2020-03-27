Quick links

Arsenal

Real Betis

La Liga

Premier League

'In a heartbeat': Arsenal fans think Arteta's reported £17m target is 'amazing'

Danny Owen
Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Could the Premier League finally welcome Nabil Fekir? Mikel Arteta's Arsenal reportedly want to sign the La Liga star from Real Betis.

Nabil Fekir of Real Betis celebrates scoring his team's opening goal during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis Balompie at Camp Nou on August 25, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

If you want a reminder about how fickle football can be, then consider this.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal turned down the chance to sign Nabil Fekir less than 12 months ago before he swapped Lyon for Real Betis in a £17 million deal.

Now, after just one impressive season in La Liga, it seems that the Gunners have changed their mind about a French international who has been linked with a move to North London almost every summer since he burst on to the scene five years ago.

Davinson Sanchez of Ajax Amsterdam between Alexandre Lacazette and Nabil Fekir of Lyon during the UEFA Europa League, semi final second leg match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Ajax...

Yet before you all rush to accuse Arsenal of flapping their way around the transfer market without a semblance of a long-term plan in place, there is a reason why they are willing to overlook their previous reservations about this midfield dynamo.

Fekir was farmed out to a mid-table La Liga outfit last summer after a series of injuries stalled his progress at Lyon.

But, with his form and fitness returning to devastating effect, the World Cup winner has produced seven goals and six assists during a season in which he has established himself once again as a top-class creative talent capable of changing games all on his own.

As of today, Fekir would be welcomed with open arms at the Emirates. Tomorrow, however, could be a different story.

Nabil Fekir of Real Betis celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and RC Celta de Vigo at Estadio Benito Villamarin on October 30, 2019...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch