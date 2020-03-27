'Few like him': Manager impressed by reported Newcastle and Everton target

Steve Bruce and Carlo Ancelotti are reportedly keen to bring Lazio's Serie A star Felipe Caicedo back to the Premier League after nine years away.

Felipe Caicedo could be on his way back to England this summer, with Everton and Newcastle United keen on securing the signature of a striker former manager Gustavo Quinteros believes is one of a kind, as reported by La Lazio Siamo Noi.

The 31-year-old veteran hasn’t been seen in the Premier League since a pre-Sheikh Mansour era Manchester City sold him to Lokomotiv Moscow nine years ago.

But, with Caicedo in the form of his life for a Lazio side chasing their first Serie A title since 2000, Ecuagol reports that Newcastle and Everton are weighing up a summer swoop for an old-school target man with 22 goals in 68 caps for the Ecuadorian national team.

Quinteros knows Caicedo well from his two years in charge of Ecuador between 2015 and 2017 so he is well placed to pass judgement on a man who remains rather underrated all across Europe.

“I never had doubts about Caicedo. He is a technical striker, he scores a lot of goals,” the former San Lorenzo, Al-Nassr and Bolivia coach says.

“I've seen few like him.”

If Steve Bruce is determined to stick with his lone-striker system at Newcastle, you would imagine that Caicedo would do a far better job than the ill-fitting Joelinton.

Unlike the goal-shy Brazilian, Caicedo is a natural in that number nine role with his physical strength and hold-up play likely to get the best out of rapid wingers Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin.

A move to Everton would see Caicedo potentially act as an experienced back-up behind the ever-improving duo Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.