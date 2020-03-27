Quick links

'Few like him': Manager impressed by reported Newcastle and Everton target

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton and Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United smile during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on January...
Steve Bruce and Carlo Ancelotti are reportedly keen to bring Lazio's Serie A star Felipe Caicedo back to the Premier League after nine years away.

Felipe Caicedo of SS Lazio celebrates a winnig game after the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico on February 29, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Felipe Caicedo could be on his way back to England this summer, with Everton and Newcastle United keen on securing the signature of a striker former manager Gustavo Quinteros believes is one of a kind, as reported by La Lazio Siamo Noi.

The 31-year-old veteran hasn’t been seen in the Premier League since a pre-Sheikh Mansour era Manchester City sold him to Lokomotiv Moscow nine years ago.

But, with Caicedo in the form of his life for a Lazio side chasing their first Serie A title since 2000, Ecuagol reports that Newcastle and Everton are weighing up a summer swoop for an old-school target man with 22 goals in 68 caps for the Ecuadorian national team.

 

Quinteros knows Caicedo well from his two years in charge of Ecuador between 2015 and 2017 so he is well placed to pass judgement on a man who remains rather underrated all across Europe.

“I never had doubts about Caicedo. He is a technical striker, he scores a lot of goals,” the former San Lorenzo, Al-Nassr and Bolivia coach says.

“I've seen few like him.”

Felipe Caicedo of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Uruguay and Ecuador as part of FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers at Centenario Stadium on...

If Steve Bruce is determined to stick with his lone-striker system at Newcastle, you would imagine that Caicedo would do a far better job than the ill-fitting Joelinton.

Unlike the goal-shy Brazilian, Caicedo is a natural in that number nine role with his physical strength and hold-up play likely to get the best out of rapid wingers Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin.

A move to Everton would see Caicedo potentially act as an experienced back-up behind the ever-improving duo Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Felipe Caicedo of SS Lazio celebrate a second goal during the serie A match between SS Lazio and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Olimpico on March 31, 2018 in Rome, Italy.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

