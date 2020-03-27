Quick links

Sunderland

Bristol City

Championship

League One

'Fantastic': Sunderland player explains how Parkinson has taught him something new

Danny Owen
Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Lincoln City at Stadium of Light on January 4, 2020 in Sunderland, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Phil Parkinson's Sunderland are still dreaming of promotion out of League One; Bristol City loanee Antoine Semenyo can make their ambitions come true.

Antoine Semenyo of Sunderland during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Rochdale at Stadium of Light on February 11, 2020 in Sunderland, England.

Antoine Semenyo believes a loan move to Sunderland has been good for his development, with the Bristol City loanee learning a thing or two under Phil Parkinson on Wearside, as reported by the Chronicle.

Just 12 months after he was the subject of a seven-figure bid from Premier League giants Chelsea (The Mail), a 20-year-old forward headed to the Stadium of Light on a short-term deal until the end of the current campaign – whenever that may be.

While Semenyo is yet to really get going in red and white, his only start so far coming in the miserable 2-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers, the London-born forward is convinced that he will return to Bristol a more well-rounded footballer.

 

Like many jet-heeled youngsters, Semenyo has been rather overly reliant on his pace in the final third but, as the man himself explains, Parkinson and co have been challenging him to add an element of unpredictability to his game.

“On the pitch, there are little things that the coaches have done to help me improve my game already,” said Semenyo, who has also been receiving plenty of guidance from fellow wingers Chris Maguire and Lynden Gooch.

Antoine Semenyo of Newport County reacts during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Middlesbrough and Newport County AFC at Riverside Stadium on January 26, 2019 in Middlesbrough, United...

“Traditionally I am used to getting in behind the full-backs, but now I am learning to come to the ball so I can get more involved. The gaffer wants me to express myself more when I get the ball, which is good for me.

“The coaches have been fantastic with me since I came to the club.”

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland will look to secure Semeyno on a permanent basis when his loan spell comes to an end, although it seems that Lee Johnson still has big plans for him at Bristol City.

Antoine Semenyo of Bristol City walks off the after been given a red card during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Derby County at Ashton Gate on April 27, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch