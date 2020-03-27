'Fantastic': Sunderland player explains how Parkinson has taught him something new

Phil Parkinson's Sunderland are still dreaming of promotion out of League One; Bristol City loanee Antoine Semenyo can make their ambitions come true.

Antoine Semenyo believes a loan move to Sunderland has been good for his development, with the Bristol City loanee learning a thing or two under Phil Parkinson on Wearside, as reported by the Chronicle.

Just 12 months after he was the subject of a seven-figure bid from Premier League giants Chelsea (The Mail), a 20-year-old forward headed to the Stadium of Light on a short-term deal until the end of the current campaign – whenever that may be.

While Semenyo is yet to really get going in red and white, his only start so far coming in the miserable 2-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers, the London-born forward is convinced that he will return to Bristol a more well-rounded footballer.

Like many jet-heeled youngsters, Semenyo has been rather overly reliant on his pace in the final third but, as the man himself explains, Parkinson and co have been challenging him to add an element of unpredictability to his game.

“On the pitch, there are little things that the coaches have done to help me improve my game already,” said Semenyo, who has also been receiving plenty of guidance from fellow wingers Chris Maguire and Lynden Gooch.

“Traditionally I am used to getting in behind the full-backs, but now I am learning to come to the ball so I can get more involved. The gaffer wants me to express myself more when I get the ball, which is good for me.

“The coaches have been fantastic with me since I came to the club.”

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland will look to secure Semeyno on a permanent basis when his loan spell comes to an end, although it seems that Lee Johnson still has big plans for him at Bristol City.