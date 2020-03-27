Quick links

Liverpool

Manchester City

Premier League

'Fans will be asking': Carragher omits Liverpool favourite from Team of the Season

Danny Owen
Jamie Carragher during Soccer Aid 2019 at Stamford Bridge on June 16, 2019 in London, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool stars have understandably dominated Jamie Carragher's star XI - but Roberto Firmino has been left out for Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool looks dejected during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on March 7, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Jamie Carragher might have caused something of a stir on Anfield by leaving Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino out of his Premier League Team of the Season, while speaking to the Telegraph.

While Jurgen Klopp’s side are storming to their first top-flight title in three decades, with Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and co producing the best performances of their career in the iconic red shirt, the 2019/20 campaign has been a difficult one for Liverpool’s first-choice centre-forward.

There has always been far more to Firmino’s game than goals. But a man who has revolutionised the ‘false nine’ role was still expected to offer more in the final third.

 

In 29 games, the Brazilian international has found the net just eight times in the Premier League. In fact, he hasn’t scored a domestic goal at Anfield since a 2-1 win against Tottenham 12 months ago.

Hence why Carragher has decided to choose Manchester City’s well-oiled goal-machine Sergio Aguero in his hypothetical XI.

“Liverpool fans will be asking, “Where is Roberto Firmino?” the legendary defender admits.

“Leicester fans will want to know why Jamie Vardy is not in this line-up and Arsenal fans Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. I also considered Wolves’ Raul Jimenez, who has scored 22 goals in all competitions and is a class act.”

“But Aguero is too often overlooked. He averages a goal every 88 minutes in the Premier League, making him more prolific than Aubameyang (136 minutes) and Vardy (118 minutes).

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City is fouled by Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

“Firmino may complement Salah and Mane in this line-up more effectively, but this is one occasion where the claims of the Argentinian justify selection.”

With 16 efforts in just 17 starts, this has been another remarkable season for Aguero even if many of his Manchester City teammates have slipped a little short of their usual impeccable standards during Pep Guardiola’s fourth year at the Etihad Stadium.

Fortunately for Firmino, the likes of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah have scored more than enough between them to put Liverpool on the verge of a first ever Premier League title.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrates with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for MANCHESTER CITY team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch