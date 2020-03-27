Quick links

Crystal Palace

Everton

Premier League

'An insult': Simon Jordan explains why Crystal Palace didn't sign Everton favourite in 2004

Danny Owen
Chairman of Crystal Palace FC, Simon Jordan and manager Iain Dowie talk to the media as Andy Johnson announces he will stay with Crystal Palace after relegation to the Coca-Cola...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crystal Palace were hoping to sign Australian legend Tim Cahill before the Millwall ace joined Premier League Everton during the David Moyes era.

Tim Cahill of Everton in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park on March 31, 2012 in Liverpool, England.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has revealed that the Eagles missed out on the chance to sign Tim Cahill before the legendary Australian signed for Everton, while speaking to Jim White on talkSPORT (25 March, 12.50am).

The former Goodison Park favourite will forever go down as one of the best bargain signings made by any Premier League club since the turn of the century.

Everton paid just £1.5 million to sign a midfielder with a prodigious leap and, after eight years and 68 goals, Cahill departed Merseyside an undoubted Toffees legend.

 

But things could have been oh-so different had Crystal Palace not been priced out of a deal to sign a young Cahill when he was still shining in the second tier with Millwall.

Speaking to talkSPORT, former chairman Jordan admitted that the Eagles missed out after Cahill’s camp were reluctant to agree a £15,000-a-week contract at Selhurst Park.

“He was on £4,000, £5,000 a week deal at Millwall and I’m offering him £15,000-a-week and that was considered to be an ‘insult’,” Jordan says.

Tim Cahill of Everton scores the fourth goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Fulham at Goodison Park on April 28, 2012 in Liverpool, England.

“Those sort of things make you realise you’re in a different land with what you think is ridiculous or fair.”

Now 40, Cahill retired recently after winding down his career in China, India, Australia and via a brief and rather uneventful return to Millwall.

He never won a trophy in English football but did reach the FA Cup final twice, losing to a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Manchester United in 2004 and then Chelsea five years later.

Tim Cahill of Australia celebrates victory after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Leg 2 match between the Australian Socceroos and Honduras at ANZ Stadium on November 15, 2017 in Sydney,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch