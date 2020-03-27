'An insult': Simon Jordan explains why Crystal Palace didn't sign Everton favourite in 2004

Crystal Palace were hoping to sign Australian legend Tim Cahill before the Millwall ace joined Premier League Everton during the David Moyes era.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has revealed that the Eagles missed out on the chance to sign Tim Cahill before the legendary Australian signed for Everton, while speaking to Jim White on talkSPORT (25 March, 12.50am).

The former Goodison Park favourite will forever go down as one of the best bargain signings made by any Premier League club since the turn of the century.

Everton paid just £1.5 million to sign a midfielder with a prodigious leap and, after eight years and 68 goals, Cahill departed Merseyside an undoubted Toffees legend.

But things could have been oh-so different had Crystal Palace not been priced out of a deal to sign a young Cahill when he was still shining in the second tier with Millwall.

Speaking to talkSPORT, former chairman Jordan admitted that the Eagles missed out after Cahill’s camp were reluctant to agree a £15,000-a-week contract at Selhurst Park.

“He was on £4,000, £5,000 a week deal at Millwall and I’m offering him £15,000-a-week and that was considered to be an ‘insult’,” Jordan says.

“Those sort of things make you realise you’re in a different land with what you think is ridiculous or fair.”

Now 40, Cahill retired recently after winding down his career in China, India, Australia and via a brief and rather uneventful return to Millwall.

He never won a trophy in English football but did reach the FA Cup final twice, losing to a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Manchester United in 2004 and then Chelsea five years later.