Agent comments on prospect of Arsenal star signing for club he 'really loves'

Premier League Arsenal could be handed the opportunity to get Mesut Ozil off the wage bill - could Turkish giants Fenerbahce come to their rescue?

Mesut Ozil is more than happy with life at Arsenal but his agent, Erkut Sogut, is refusing to rule out a future move to Fenerbahce in quotes reported by Goal.

While Ozil might be loving his time in North London, it is fair to say that affection is not shared by every member of the Emirates faithful.

The Germany international has looked a little like his old self at times since Mikel Arteta took over in North London but, with just one goal and three assists from 23 appearances, one of the most divisive players in modern football is hardly justifying his £350,000-a-week wages.

With the former Real Madrid and Schalke star under contract until 2021 he has shown little interest in walking away from Arsenal – or his massive pay packet – this summer. Next year, however, could be a different story.

Ozil’s admiration for Fenerbahce is well established and a move to the Super Lig for a 31-year-old of Turkish descent feels like a distinct possibility.

“You never know in football. First of all, you can never predict the movement of players,” Sogut says.

“I have said it before and I am saying it again that he is really happy where he is at Arsenal. He is still has a contract to go and there is no change.

“We will see what the future holds when the contract ends but for now, there is nothing I can say.”

Interestingly, Besiktas loanee Mo Elneny revealed to BeIN Sports recently that Ozil had asked him about a move to Turkey, admitting that his former Arsenal teammate ‘really loves Fenerbahce’.

While his departure might feel a little bittersweet, something of a missed opportunity given that the World Cup winner remains one of the world’s most naturally gifted footballers, that £350,000-a-week surely could be better spent elsewhere.