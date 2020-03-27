Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Agent comments on prospect of Arsenal star signing for club he 'really loves'

Danny Owen
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League Arsenal could be handed the opportunity to get Mesut Ozil off the wage bill - could Turkish giants Fenerbahce come to their rescue?

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal celebrates after he scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Leicester City at Emirates Stadium on October 22, 2018 in...

Mesut Ozil is more than happy with life at Arsenal but his agent, Erkut Sogut, is refusing to rule out a future move to Fenerbahce in quotes reported by Goal.

While Ozil might be loving his time in North London, it is fair to say that affection is not shared by every member of the Emirates faithful.

The Germany international has looked a little like his old self at times since Mikel Arteta took over in North London but, with just one goal and three assists from 23 appearances, one of the most divisive players in modern football is hardly justifying his £350,000-a-week wages.

 

With the former Real Madrid and Schalke star under contract until 2021 he has shown little interest in walking away from Arsenal – or his massive pay packet – this summer. Next year, however, could be a different story.

Ozil’s admiration for Fenerbahce is well established and a move to the Super Lig for a 31-year-old of Turkish descent feels like a distinct possibility.

“You never know in football. First of all, you can never predict the movement of players,” Sogut says.

Morgan Schneiderlin of Everton and Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United...

“I have said it before and I am saying it again that he is really happy where he is at Arsenal. He is still has a contract to go and there is no change.

“We will see what the future holds when the contract ends but for now, there is nothing I can say.”

Interestingly, Besiktas loanee Mo Elneny revealed to BeIN Sports recently that Ozil had asked him about a move to Turkey, admitting that his former Arsenal teammate ‘really loves Fenerbahce’.

While his departure might feel a little bittersweet, something of a missed opportunity given that the World Cup winner remains one of the world’s most naturally gifted footballers, that £350,000-a-week surely could be better spent elsewhere.

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil prays before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch