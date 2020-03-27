Didier Agathe has made a Celtic claim Rangers fans may not agree with

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind leaders Celtic.

Didier Agathe has told The Scottish Sun that no team was going to stop Celtic from winning the Scottish Premiership title this season.

The former Celtic star has praised manager Neil Lennon for his tactical switch and for his attacking football.

Subscribe

Agathe has added that no team was going to stop Celtic from winning the league title for the ninth season in a row.

Agathe told The Scottish Sun: “I’m not surprised that Lenny has done such a good job since returning. He is a leader, a motivator and a very smart tactical manager.

“I have noticed that he’s gone to a 3-5-2 and that style suits how Lenny likes to play. He wants his teams to attack, to play with pace and freedom and they have been excellent.

“Nobody knows what will happen with football returning but no team was going to stop Celtic in the final eight games.”

Rangers fans may not agree

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

Celtic are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 80 points from 30 matches.

The Hoops are 13 points ahead of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers.

However, Steven Gerrard’s side have a game in hand, and there are also matches left against the Hoops.

If Rangers are to win those three matches, then they will be just four points behind the Hoops, who will then be under a lot of pressure.

Rangers fans should stay optimistic and hopeful about the title and will hope that the season resumes soon.