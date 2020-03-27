‘Dark days’: Leeds United chief sends message to fans

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are at the top of the Championship table.

Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear has raved about the club’s fans in The Yorkshire Evening Post.

Kinnear has praised the fans for how they are coping with no football at the moment, and how they are finding different ways to support Leeds.

The Leeds official has also outlined how some fans are already looking ahead to next season and are renewing their season ticekets.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

The season will not resume until April 30 at least, and it remains to be seen if games can be played in May.

Kinnear told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “Over the last week we have seen 50,000 supporters watch each of the video game simulations of our postponed matches and, despite the economic challenges, we have had over 500 supporters a day renewing their Season Tickets for a season that is yet to have a start date (for those who simply can’t renew, due to circumstance, the window will obviously be extended).

“This wonderful show of commitment is helping sustain the club through dark days and is fuelled by a pride and a sense of belonging and shared passion which will always be bigger than 11 players and whether we win or lose."

Successful season

Leeds finished third in the Championship table last season and failed to get past Derby County in the playoffs semi-finals.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are at the top of the league table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

The West Yorkshire outfit are in a very good position to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League when the season resumes.