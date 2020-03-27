Christian Eriksen under more pressure at Inter than Tottenham says ex-international

Christian Eriksen left Tottenham in January.

Christian Eriksen left Tottenham Hotspur behind in January to sign a deal with Inter Milan.

Spurs landed £17 million from the move, cashing in on Eriksen before his contract expired.

He has played just 120 minutes of Serie A football so far before the season was paused, starting one match and coming off the bench in three.

He also had two substitute appearances in the Coppa Italia, and is yet to score in domestic competition.

In the Europa League he has had a little more success, with one goal and one assist in the ties against Ludogorets.

Former Denmark international Klaus Berggreen told Tuttomercatoweb he believes Eriksen can kick on, and says Serie A is more intense.

He said: "The important thing is give him a chance to fit in. He has made himself appreciated in England where there is far less pressure than In Italy. He needs time to get to know your football, then maybe he can score on a free kick and it changes everything.

"He also has to deal with a huge stress that is in Italian football, I know because I lived it. He has to learn his football, in Italy you are further forward tactically, you know mark it tight and he has to be ready for this situation. But he has the precise and powerful shooting weapon. If he scores, the spark goes off."

Only Eriksen will really know how the pressure compares, and he probably will be feeling a little anxious early into his Inter career.

The break will do him good, and while it is unclear whether the season will resume at all, he will be glad to have his future resolved rather than having let it drag on.