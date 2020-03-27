Car Masters: Who is Constance Nunes? Meet the Rust to Riches star on Instagram!

Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 2 is out now on Netflix.

While Netflix may be best known for big-budget drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher, the streaming service has become the home of a dedicated car-loving audience in recent years thanks to shows such as Hyperdrive, Fastest Car and Car Masters: Rust to Riches.

The latter of those shows, Car Masters, first arrived on Netflix in September 2018 and now, in March 2020, the show's long-awaited second season has arrived, bigger and better than ever.

Car Masters focuses on a number of car mechanics working at the renowned Gotham Garage in California but none are more eye-catching than Constance Nunes who is a firm fan-favourite on the show.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches on Netflix

Car Masters' second season, which arrived on Netflix on March 27th, 2020, continues the behind-the-scenes look into the inner-workings of the famed Gotham Garage in Temecula, California.

After season 1 introduced us to the garage and its mechanics, season 2 takes things to a whole new level as Gotham Garage crew move into a second facility to make magic with cars.

Who is Constance Nunes?

Constance Nunes is one of Gotham Garage's four mechanics.

She stands out from the crowd, however, as she is the only woman among the show's cast.

Despite that, she's become a huge favourite with Car Masters' fans as her passion for cars is clear to see.

Constance was born in Portugal on November 17th, 1989 but moved to the US at a young age.

Now 30 years old, Constance got her love of cars from her father, who himself was a drag racer.

Meet the car fanatic on Instagram

As well as a passion for cars, Constance has also done a fair share of modelling and has appeared in commercials for a number of brands, even appearing in a Super Bowl ad for Kia in 2016.

Constance's modelling history shows through on her Instagram where she can be seen posing besides cars she's built-up including her very of 1964.5 Mustang, nicknamed the 'Babystang.'

Season 2 of Car Masters: Rust to Riches is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on March 27th, 2020.