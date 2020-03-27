Bulletproof season 2 episode 2 cast: Gala Gordon, Vanessa Grasse and Tom Forbes

The Bulletproof season 2 episode 2 cast sees more stars added to the mix.

We're off to a good start!

At the moment, making friends with television is the right idea. It's not exactly difficult either, considering there's so much quality content still coming in.

It's a great time to go back and revisit familiar favourites too, but audiences are currently keeping up to date with the triumphant return of Bulletproof over on Sky One.

Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters reprise the roles of Aaron Bishop and Ronald "Ronnie" Pike Jr respectively, and last week they kicked things off with an explosive first episode.

They both created the series alongside Nick Love, and fortunately, the second season still wears its influences with pride, giving fans of Bad Boys, Lethal Weapon and similar efforts another season of TV to treasure.

The previous episode introduced us to some new faces, and you'll be pleased to know that episode 2 keeps 'em coming...

Bulletproof season 2 episode 2 cast

As listed by IMDb, the following performers star in Bulletproof season 2 episode 2:

Saif Al-Warith as Jared

Leeshon Alexander as Brandon

Kirsty Bartolo as Bagger / Marketgoer

Olivia Chenery as Scooch

Noel Clarke as Bishop

David Elliot as Jonesy

Tom Forbes as Patrick Straker

Gala Gordon as Anna Markides

Vanessa Grasse as Jodie

Jason Maza as Munroe

Lauren McQueen as Chantel

Hiten Patel as PC Patel

Lucie Shorthouse as Paige

Tygorah Smith as Gunman On Bridge

Vanessa Vanderpuye as Arjana

Now, let's take a moment to spotlight the newcomers...

Gala Gordon joins Bulletproof

In the role of Anna Markides, we have the wonderful Gala Gordon.

The 28-year-old Argentine-English actress and model is friends with Cara Delevingne and first appeared on screens in a 2016 short called Bored Games, according to IMDb.

That very same year, she played Verity Richardson in an episode of Endeavour and went on to appear in such films as Kids in Love (she played Elena), White Island (Marina), My Best Friend's Wedding (Dee Dee) and Abigail Fails (Jude).

Any fans of Netflix's The Crown?

Well, perhaps you'll remember that she portrayed Christine Keeler in the 2017 episode 'Mystery Man'.

Gala Gordon attends the Dior Haute Couture Spring

Spotlighting Vanessa Grasse

Gala Gordon is set to appear throughout Bulletproof season 2, as is Vanessa Grasse!

Horror fans may be familiar with the actress, as she played Lizzy in the 2017 film Leatherface, a The Texas Chainsaw Massacre prequel directed by Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury (Inside, Livid).

Other films she's starred in include 2015's Roboshark (she played Melody), 2017's It Came from the Desert (Lisa), Open 24 Hours (Mary) and Astral (Alyssa Hodge).

You can find her on Instagram over at @nessgrasse; she currently has 10.2k followers.

In Bulletproof, she plays the character of Jodie.

Tom Forbes drops in!

Joining the mix for episode 2, we have Tom Forbes as Patrick Straker.

Looking ahead, he's set to appear in the highly anticipated Spider-Man spin-off Morbius starring Jared Leto. He'll be playing Finance Bro, but there's a lot of previous work to become acquainted with beforehand.

Over on the small screen, he's had roles in such shows as Knightfall (he played Prince Louis), Strike Back (Bruno), Free Rein (James), The Royals (Charlie Madden) and A Young Doctor's Notebook & Other Stories (Anatoliy).

Film work includes And Then I Was French (Matt), Been So Long (Conrad Styron) and 2018's Feline (James).

