Braun Strowman heel turn? Wrestlemania 36 Universal Title win could set up perfect Roman Reigns feud

The Monster Among Men turning heel could make him a valid opponent for Goldberg's Universal Championship and set up Roman Reigns redemption story.

WWE has pushed ahead with Wrestlemania 36 plans despite the global health crisis and that decision appears to have come back to haunt them this week.

The company decided to go ahead with tapings for Smackdown, Raw, NXT and the Show of Shows before at the Performance Center and Full Sail University shut down amid the Florida lockdown protocol.

The problem is, cards are, as always subject to change.

The Miz is ill, so has been pulled from the show. Roman Reigns, who has twice fought leukemia, rightly decided it was too risky to go on considering his potential to be classed as an at-risk individual.

With no Reigns, WWE has no challenger for Goldberg’s Universal Championship. Considering WWE only ever gave Goldberg the belt so Reigns didn’t have to beat The Fiend and get the inevitable fan backlash just makes this story all the more frustrating.

Dave Meltzer at Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton at Ringside News) has now suggested who will replace him at the Showcase of Immortals.

Braun Strowman to replace Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 36?

It looks like Braun Strowman will be taking up the part of challenger and it is a big opportunity for the gargantuan athlete. First of all, it previously didn’t look like Strowman was set for a role on the Wrestlemania 36 card at all.

So how does WWE go about squeezing Strowman into an angle with Goldberg?

Braun Strowman heel turn perfect for Wrestlemania angle

One potential idea is to make Strowman turn heel. If it can some way be delivered in kayfabe that Strowman has incapacitated Reigns in some way it could give some new impetus into the big man’s character.

His recent run with the intercontinental title was short-lived and as the goofy babyface, Strowman now appears tired.

Strowman, like Seth Rollins before him, has also shown on social media that he can be a fairly unlikeable character, with his recent independent scene comments already casting him in a bad light amongst many fans.

Wrestlemania 36 Universal Title win for Braun Strowman

WWE was clearly planning on Goldberg dropping the belt at Wrestlemania for a cathartic moment for Reigns. If Strowman turns heel on tonight’s Smackdown by bumping Reigns and shooting on how he’s ‘glad there are no unappreciative fans in attendance’ it would make for a fairly impressive audible from WWE.

Strowman wins at Wrestlemania, you write Reigns off television for a while, book Strowman as a monster, and the feud is set up for Reigns to finally get his hands on the Universal Title at SummerSlam.

No-brainer? Right?