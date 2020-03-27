Arsenal's move to sign William Saliba looks even better now

Forward thinking Arsenal are in a great position now.

After this global crisis, a few more clubs may start following Arsenal's lead.

The Gunners struck a forward thinking deal last summer by paying £27 million for Saint-Etienne's William Saliba.

The terms of the deal meant Arsenal had to wait a year before landing Saliba, with his club wanting to retain his services for one more season.

From Arsenal's perspective it required patience, a bit of faith, that he could continue to develop without their input, and a degree of risk, paying a fee yet allowing him to risk injury before kicking a ball in their colours.

The global health crisis means Arsenal may have to wait a little longer for Saliba, but it will be worth it. This season he has continued his rise as one of Europe's best young defenders.

The sudden uncertainty in football actually makes Arsenal's agreement a year ago look even better.

Now in a world of uncertainty, Arsenal have a surefire success heading their way this summer, thanks to their own forward thinking.

Now nobody could have foreseen the events which has seen this season cancelled, yet you also never quite know what is around the corner.

Arsenal could have seen their finances impacted for many reasons, key players could have been injured changing their priorities, and another year without Champions League football will not help them.

The Gunners felt they could not risk losing out on Saliba to another club and wanted to lock him down, while they had the money available to do so.

It was a wise move, and when football stabilises once again, a few more teams might start following Arsenal's lead, because you never know what can happen 12 months on.