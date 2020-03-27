Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal's move to sign William Saliba looks even better now

Dan Coombs
New Arsenal signing William Saliba during a training session at London Colney on July 24, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Forward thinking Arsenal are in a great position now.

New Arsenal signing William Saliba during a training session at London Colney on July 24, 2019 in St Albans, England.

After this global crisis, a few more clubs may start following Arsenal's lead.

The Gunners struck a forward thinking deal last summer by paying £27 million for Saint-Etienne's William Saliba.

The terms of the deal meant Arsenal had to wait a year before landing Saliba, with his club wanting to retain his services for one more season.

 

From Arsenal's perspective it required patience, a bit of faith, that he could continue to develop without their input, and a degree of risk, paying a fee yet allowing him to risk injury before kicking a ball in their colours.

The global health crisis means Arsenal may have to wait a little longer for Saliba, but it will be worth it. This season he has continued his rise as one of Europe's best young defenders.

The sudden uncertainty in football actually makes Arsenal's agreement a year ago look even better.

Now in a world of uncertainty, Arsenal have a surefire success heading their way this summer, thanks to their own forward thinking.

Saliba William of Saint Etienne during the Ligue 1 match between Saint Etienne and Nice at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on May 18, 2019 in Saint-Etienne, France.

Now nobody could have foreseen the events which has seen this season cancelled, yet you also never quite know what is around the corner.

Arsenal could have seen their finances impacted for many reasons, key players could have been injured changing their priorities, and another year without Champions League football will not help them.

The Gunners felt they could not risk losing out on Saliba to another club and wanted to lock him down, while they had the money available to do so.

It was a wise move, and when football stabilises once again, a few more teams might start following Arsenal's lead, because you never know what can happen 12 months on.

William Saliba of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on September 13, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch