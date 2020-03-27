Who is Arantza Ruiz? Mark of the Devil star's age, Instagram and previous roles

Arantza Ruiz stars in new Netflix horror film, Mark of the Devil.

With everything going on, Netflix is proving to be a considerable help.

There have been some terrific new additions lately, but for horror fans, the best way to take your mind off of things is to watch somebody else experience worse!

The streaming service has a solid selection of horror films to explore, but if you're a devoted genre lover, perhaps you find yourself saying "I've seen it" to all of the recommendations that come your way.

Well, the latest offering to attract attention is Mark of the Devil.

Originally titled La Marca del Demonio, this Mexican film follows a duo as they attempt to crack the case of girl who is being controlled by a mysterious demon. It's entertaining viewing and boasts some pretty effective scares, which isn't too surprising considering it was helmed by director Diego Cohen, previously responsible for Honeymoon and Romina.

Now, let's get to known the film's star, Arantza Ruiz...

Mark of the Devil's Arantza Ruiz: Movies & TV

Arantza Ruiz plays the role of Camila de la Cueva, who finds herself being possessed by the antagonistic entity.

The project may serve as an introduction to her talents for many, but indeed, she starred in a range of other titles beforehand...

According to IMDb, the 22-year-old actress first appeared on screens in a 2004 episode of My Love, My Sin and went on to briefly appear in Pablo y Andrea (she played Paty) a year after.

Fast forward to 2009 and she landed the part of Tècnica Ràdio in a TV series called Ventdelplà, which she reprised for 28 episodes throughout the year and into 2010. More TV work came after, with her earning roles across La rosa de Guadalupe (various), Sense8 (Fan Girl), Juana Inés (Juana Inés), El hotel de los secrotos (Violeta), Fugitiva (Paulina), Perseguidos (María Guadalupe Luján Flores), Lady of Steel (Samantha Peña) and Los elegidos (Becka).

It's not all TV though, as she was also in the likes of 2018's Romina (Ximena) and De las muertas (Angela).

Follow Arantza Ruiz on Instagram

If you're a fan of Arantza Ruiz's work in Mark of the Devil, or any of the other projects mentioned, for that matter, be sure to follow her on Instagram.

You can find her over at @arantzaruiz; she currently has an impressive 78.8k followers.

There are a bunch of great snaps to scroll through, including one related to Mark of the Demon. Similarly, you can give her a follow on Twitter at @arantzaruiz_.

We hope you enjoyed the film!

