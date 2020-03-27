A guide for where and how to catch stringfish in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has been out for a week now and already people are looking towards the future with an Easter event coming next month. Until the Easter bunny arrives on your island with eggs for you to gather, you can pass the time by trying to collect an assortment of fish including the heavily priced stringfish. Here you'll discover where and how to catch this prized beasty.

There are plenty of fish you can catch in Animal Crossing New Horizons to both sell and donate to Blather for his museum. Some of these fish can provide you with a lot of bells when sold to Tom Nook, so - in our opinion - they're a lot easier and more worthwhile than catching bugs (although visiting tarantula island is a worthwhile horror trip).

One of the most expensive fish you can catch in the game is the stringfish and below you'll discover where and how.

ANIMAL CROSSING: How to catch the sturgeon in New Horizons

Where to catch stringfish in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You can catch stringfish in Animal Crossing New Horizons from rivers atop clifftops.

In addition to appearing in pools of water on clifftops, the only time stringfish come out is between 16:00 and 09:00.

To make things even more complicated, they also only appear during the following months:

January

February

March

December

In order to catch this fish and add it your in-game encyclopedia, you will of course require a ladder to actually be able to climb up your island.

It goes without saying that you will also need a fishing rod, and fish bait will also be a helpful tool.

How to catch stringfish in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You can only catch the stringish in Animal Crossing New Horizons between 16:00 and 09:00 in the aforementioned months.

Once you're stood next to a river on a clifftop, you'll want to use fish bait to attempt to lure a big shadow as opposed to a tiny one.

When a large shadow appears, cast your fishing line in front of it for it to bite. Only press A when it takes a proper bite as opposed to some nibbles.

The key is to not become too frustrated and impatient as you will most definitely catch a bunch of other fish before eventually capturing the stringfish.

Animal Crossing New Horizons stringfish price

A stringfish in Animal Crossing New Horizons sells for the price of 15,000 bells.

This makes it one of the most expensive fish in the game alongside the Dorado and Golden Trout.

HOW TO: Wish upon a shooting star in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Once you have donated one stringfish to Blather for his museum, you can then just sell the rest you catch for a good amount of bells.