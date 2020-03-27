Some Animal Crossing New Horizons fans are asking what will happen if they time travel backwards.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is meant to be played on a daily basis in real-time, but a lot of us have other things to do and play meaning the commitment is difficult to abide by. This results in players time-travelling (or cheating if you're extra sensitive) forwards without really thinking about what will happen if they time travel backwards.

There have been multiple reasons given for why you shouldn't time travel in Animal Crossing New Horizons from not being able to fast forward to holiday events such as next month's Easter and Earth Day celebrations, as well as because it can ruin your island and relationships if you fast forward too far into the future.

However, if you've committed the deed and are now wondering what will happen if you dare time travel backwards, below you'll discover the answer. And it's not at all scary.

How to time travel in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You time travel in Animal Crossing New Horizons by closing the software and proceeding to the Nintendo Switch's System Settings.

Once you're in the Settings, scroll down to System and advance to Date and Time.

If you want to time travel into the future, all you need to do is change the date and time to a specific month, year, and/or time before reality.

Meanwhile, if you want to time travel into the past, you just do the exact same but prior to reality's current date and time.

What happens if you time travel backwards in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Nothing too bad happens if you time travel backwards in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

For those in fear of time travelling backwards due to worries that the progress made will all be lost, you needn't be concerned as Animal Crossing New Horizons isn't that cruel.

Travelling back into the past will not result in you losing buildings, villagers, or DIY recipes you've earned by transporting to the future on several occasions.

Having time travelled into the future and past on a couple of occasions to see what would happen, the most problems we had was just weeds.

There are reportedly greater issues if you time travel well into the future i.e. years, so we wouldn't recommend doing that. But, if you time travelled a couple of days or weeks into the future and now want to time travel back to reality, there's nothing for you to fear.

In fact, time travelling backwards can be helpful as there are certain bugs and fish that can only be caught at certain times and you may be busy during these periods. So, although some consider it cheating, time travelling forwards and backwards can help you work around your real-life commitments and schedule.

Remember that Animal Crossing New Horizons' events are delivered via online patches so you will need to return to reality's actual date and time by re-synchronising your clock via internet.