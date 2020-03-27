All the fish leaving after March - Animal Crossing New Horizons

Lists of the all the fish leaving Animal Crossing New Horizons after March.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has been out for a week and fans are looking forward to April thanks to Easter and Earth Day events. With a new month incoming, it also means that some collectible fish and bugs will be removed from the game until they return later in the year. So you know what to collect before they're gone, here you'll find a list of all the fish that will leave your island come the end of March.

You can of course avoid this issue by time travelling in Animal Crossing New Horizons, but plenty of the community consider this to be cheating. Although the ability to time travel is tempting as it allows you to complete tasks asap, there will still be plenty of fish and bugs for you to collect in April and onwards.

So, for those of you who plan to play the "right way," below you'll find a list of all the fish leaving after March.

What fish are leaving Animal Crossing New Horizons at the end of March?

All the fish leaving Animal Crossing New Horizons after March are as follows:

Bitterling

Yellow Perch

Stringfish

Sturgeon

Sea Butterfly

Football Fish

This above list corresponds to the Northern Hemisphere which is what we abide by in our guides. However, for those of you who chose the Southern Hemisphere, there are even more fish leaving at the end of March.

These fish are as follows:

Soft-shelled Turtle

Sweetfish

Salmon

King Salmon

Nibble Fish

Piranha

Arowana

Dorado

Arapaima

Saddled Bichir

Clown Fish

Surgeonfish

Butterfly Fish

Puffer Fish

Ocean Sunfish

Saw Shark

Hammerhead Shark

Great White Shark

Whale Shark

Suckerfish

