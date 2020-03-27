Angus Kinnear gives his take on Leeds United players

Leeds United players have decided to defer their wages.

Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear has praised the players and the coaching staff in The Yorkshire Evening Post for taking a wage deferral.

As announced on Leeds’s official website on Thursday, the club’s players, coaching staff and senior management team have volunteered to take a wage deferral.

This is to ensure that non-football staff at the Championship club can be paid during these difficult times.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

It is quite a generous gesture from the players, coaches and management team at Leeds, and the club's chief executive Kinnear has praised them.

Kinnear wrote in The Yorkshire Evening Post: “In an age where professional footballers are much maligned, Leeds United have a team of men who immediately appreciated the gravity of the situation and understood the part they could play.

“Never has Billy Bremner’s mantra of ‘Side Before Self’ been more enthusiastically embraced. I couldn’t be prouder of our group of players and, when they secure the promotion they so richly deserve, their status as heroes will be justified for more than one reason.”

Staying positive

It is not yet clear when the football season in England will resume, but the 2019-20 campaign must be finished.

After all, the integrity of the sport is at stake, and teams who are aiming for promotion or fighting to stay in their respective divisions would find it unfair if the season is cancelled and declared null and void.